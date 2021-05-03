Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kentucky guard Mintz enters NBA draft, has option to return

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Davion Mintz will enter the NBA draft but has left open options for him to return to school.

The 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Creighton is Kentucky’s fifth player to enter the draft. Mintz can sign with a NCAA-certified agent but must decide on remaining in the draft or returning to school by July 7.

Mintz said in a release that he and his family have done a lot of reflecting and personal evaluation the past two months. He believes it’s in his best interest to submit his name “to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period.”

Mintz averaged team highs of 11.5 points and 3.1 assists per game last season along with 3.2 rebounds and 56 3-pointers.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Coach John Calipari said he supported Mintz’s decision, adding that he’s doing the right thing by going through the workouts and evaluations and “getting all the information out there that is afforded to him.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season