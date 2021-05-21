Trending:
Key hole at the PGA Championship

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 8:23 pm
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 492.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.99.

RANK: 16.

KEY FACT: While it was the third-easiest hole of the round, Phil Mickelson was the only one of the top six on the leaderboard who made birdie. That ultimately gave him a share of the lead, making him the first player at 50 or older who share the 36-hole lead in a major since Fred Couples in the 2012 Masters.

