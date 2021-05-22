On Air: This Just In
Key hole at the PGA Championship

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 7:44 pm
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 481.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.28.

RANK: 2.

KEY FACT: Phil Mickelson was bogey-free on the round and had a four-shot lead when he drove into the water. Because of where it crossed the hazard line, he had to re-tee and missed a 12-foot putt to take double bogey, reducing his lead to one shot.

