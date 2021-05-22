Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Blue Hills Country Club
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,347; Par: 72
|Second Round
Cameron Young 64-69_133 -11
Lorens Chan 69-67_136 -8
Vince India 67-69_136 -8
Joey Garber 68-69_137 -7
Dawie van der Walt 70-67_137 -7
Matt Ryan 72-65_137 -7
Jeremy Gandon 68-69_137 -7
David Lingmerth 69-68_137 -7
Davis Riley 69-69_138 -6
Nicolas Echavarria 68-70_138 -6
Kyler Dunkle 70-68_138 -6
Grayson Murray 66-73_139 -5
Chad Ramey 71-68_139 -5
Mickey DeMorat 68-71_139 -5
Ryan McCormick 69-70_139 -5
Scott Stevens 71-68_139 -5
Nick Hardy 68-72_140 -4
Jonathan Hodge 70-70_140 -4
Luke Kwon 70-70_140 -4
Chase Koepka 69-71_140 -4
Ben Kohles 68-72_140 -4
Kevin Dougherty 67-73_140 -4
Roberto Díaz 72-68_140 -4
Jamie Lovemark 67-73_140 -4
Stuart Macdonald 66-74_140 -4
Mikel Martinson 68-72_140 -4
Andre Metzger 72-68_140 -4
Mark Hensby 69-72_141 -3
Drew Weaver 73-68_141 -3
Aaron Baddeley 70-71_141 -3
Taylor Pendrith 69-72_141 -3
Paul Barjon 71-70_141 -3
Seth Reeves 69-72_141 -3
Brian Campbell 70-71_141 -3
Chase Wright 71-70_141 -3
KK Limbhasut 70-71_141 -3
Eric Cole 70-71_141 -3
Alex Springer 71-70_141 -3
Derek Ernst 70-71_141 -3
Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141 -3
Kevin Chappell 66-75_141 -3
William McGirt 71-70_141 -3
Jared Wolfe 72-69_141 -3
Scott Gutschewski 69-72_141 -3
Will Cannon 70-71_141 -3
Alex Kang 68-73_141 -3
Zach Wright 70-71_141 -3
Derek Lamely 74-68_142 -2
Hayden Buckley 71-71_142 -2
Taylor Dickson 69-73_142 -2
Chandler Blanchet 70-72_142 -2
Nicholas Thompson 73-69_142 -2
Julián Etulain 68-74_142 -2
David Kocher 66-76_142 -2
Greyson Sigg 67-75_142 -2
Dylan Wu 70-72_142 -2
Jonathan Randolph 68-74_142 -2
Joshua Creel 68-74_142 -2
Max McGreevy 72-70_142 -2
Tag Ridings 69-73_142 -2
Marcelo Rozo 71-71_142 -2
Spencer Levin 70-72_142 -2
Kevin Lucas 75-67_142 -2
Brian Richey 70-72_142 -2
Kent Bulle 71-71_142 -2
Jack Maguire 67-75_142 -2
Trevor Cone 71-71_142 -2
|Missed the cut
Wade Binfield 74-69_143 -1
Brett Drewitt 74-69_143 -1
Tyson Alexander 70-73_143 -1
Erik Compton 72-71_143 -1
Tom Whitney 68-75_143 -1
Mark Baldwin 69-74_143 -1
Dawson Armstrong 69-74_143 -1
Chris Thompson 71-72_143 -1
James Nicholas 70-73_143 -1
Sam Stevens 69-74_143 -1
Zach Bauchou 71-72_143 -1
Kyle Jones 72-71_143 -1
Greg Yates 72-71_143 -1
Curtis Thompson 68-75_143 -1
Eric Axley 72-71_143 -1
Luke Guthrie 72-71_143 -1
Austin Smotherman 72-71_143 -1
Max Rottluff 71-72_143 -1
Rico Hoey 71-72_143 -1
Brad Brunner 69-74_143 -1
Mark Blakefield 71-72_143 -1
Kevin Roy 72-71_143 -1
Steve Lewton 71-72_143 -1
Brady Schnell 72-72_144 E
T.J. Vogel 71-73_144 E
Sangmoon Bae 74-70_144 E
Justin Lower 73-71_144 E
Matt Every 71-73_144 E
Nick Voke 72-72_144 E
Zach Cabra 73-71_144 E
Billy Tom Sargent 70-74_144 E
Matt Atkins 71-73_144 E
Chandler Eaton 69-75_144 E
Andrew Novak 71-73_144 E
Ollie Schniederjans 74-70_144 E
Rhein Gibson 70-74_144 E
Dan McCarthy 72-72_144 E
Grant Hirschman 70-74_144 E
Michael Gellerman 69-75_144 E
Brandon Crick 70-74_144 E
Steven Alker 68-76_144 E
John Somers 72-72_144 E
Andrew Svoboda 71-74_145 +1
Charlie Saxon 66-79_145 +1
Charlie Wi 73-72_145 +1
Rodrigo Lee 71-74_145 +1
Brandon Matthews 71-74_145 +1
Brad Hopfinger 69-76_145 +1
Matt Gilchrest 74-71_145 +1
Thomas Forster 71-74_145 +1
Patrick Flavin 69-76_145 +1
Lee Hodges 71-75_146 +2
George Cunningham 70-76_146 +2
Michael Miller 72-74_146 +2
Harrison Endycott 74-72_146 +2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-78_146 +2
Cyril Bouniol 71-75_146 +2
John VanDerLaan 75-71_146 +2
Daniel Sutton 70-76_146 +2
Paul Haley II 74-73_147 +3
Byron Meth 74-73_147 +3
Harry Hall 73-74_147 +3
Oscar Fraustro 77-70_147 +3
Evan Harmeling 72-76_148 +4
Jordan Hahn 75-73_148 +4
Robby Ormand 76-72_148 +4
Shane Smith 73-75_148 +4
Derek Ackerman 74-74_148 +4
Andy Spencer 76-72_148 +4
John Oda 77-71_148 +4
Peter Creighton 69-79_148 +4
Steve LeBrun 77-72_149 +5
Andy Pope 72-77_149 +5
Chandler Phillips 78-71_149 +5
David Skinns 73-76_149 +5
Matthew Campbell 77-72_149 +5
Conrad Shindler 72-77_149 +5
Alex Chiarella 77-73_150 +6
Andres Gonzales 73-77_150 +6
Alex Prugh 73-78_151 +7
Augusto Núñez 73-78_151 +7
Sam Saunders 79-73_152 +8
Matt Oshrine 77-75_152 +8
Jamie Arnold 73-79_152 +8
Trevor Sluman 78-74_152 +8
Bobby Bai 72-80_152 +8
Ross Miller 77-76_153 +9
Jordan Niebrugge 79-77_156 +12
