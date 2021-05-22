On Air: Federal News Network program
Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 12:10 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Blue Hills Country Club
Kansas City, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,347; Par: 72
Second Round

Cameron Young 64-69_133

Lorens Chan 69-67_136

Vince India 67-69_136

Joey Garber 68-69_137

Dawie van der Walt 70-67_137

Matt Ryan 72-65_137

Jeremy Gandon 68-69_137

David Lingmerth 69-68_137

Davis Riley 69-69_138

Nicolas Echavarria 68-70_138

Kyler Dunkle 70-68_138

Grayson Murray 66-73_139

Chad Ramey 71-68_139

Mickey DeMorat 68-71_139

Ryan McCormick 69-70_139

Scott Stevens 71-68_139

Nick Hardy 68-72_140

Jonathan Hodge 70-70_140

Luke Kwon 70-70_140

Chase Koepka 69-71_140

Ben Kohles 68-72_140

Kevin Dougherty 67-73_140

Roberto Díaz 72-68_140

Jamie Lovemark 67-73_140

Stuart Macdonald 66-74_140

Mikel Martinson 68-72_140

Andre Metzger 72-68_140

Mark Hensby 69-72_141

Drew Weaver 73-68_141

Aaron Baddeley 70-71_141

Taylor Pendrith 69-72_141

Paul Barjon 71-70_141

Seth Reeves 69-72_141

Brian Campbell 70-71_141

Chase Wright 71-70_141

KK Limbhasut 70-71_141

Eric Cole 70-71_141

Alex Springer 71-70_141

Derek Ernst 70-71_141

Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141

Kevin Chappell 66-75_141

William McGirt 71-70_141

Jared Wolfe 72-69_141

Scott Gutschewski 69-72_141

Will Cannon 70-71_141

Alex Kang 68-73_141

Zach Wright 70-71_141

Derek Lamely 74-68_142

Hayden Buckley 71-71_142

Taylor Dickson 69-73_142

Chandler Blanchet 70-72_142

Nicholas Thompson 73-69_142

Julián Etulain 68-74_142

David Kocher 66-76_142

Greyson Sigg 67-75_142

Dylan Wu 70-72_142

Jonathan Randolph 68-74_142

Joshua Creel 68-74_142

Max McGreevy 72-70_142

Tag Ridings 69-73_142

Marcelo Rozo 71-71_142

Spencer Levin 70-72_142

Kevin Lucas 75-67_142

Brian Richey 70-72_142

Kent Bulle 71-71_142

Jack Maguire 67-75_142

Trevor Cone 71-71_142

Missed the cut

Wade Binfield 74-69_143

Brett Drewitt 74-69_143

Tyson Alexander 70-73_143

Erik Compton 72-71_143

Tom Whitney 68-75_143

Mark Baldwin 69-74_143

Dawson Armstrong 69-74_143

Chris Thompson 71-72_143

James Nicholas 70-73_143

Sam Stevens 69-74_143

Zach Bauchou 71-72_143

Kyle Jones 72-71_143

Greg Yates 72-71_143

Curtis Thompson 68-75_143

Eric Axley 72-71_143

Luke Guthrie 72-71_143

Austin Smotherman 72-71_143

Max Rottluff 71-72_143

Rico Hoey 71-72_143

Brad Brunner 69-74_143

Mark Blakefield 71-72_143

Kevin Roy 72-71_143

Steve Lewton 71-72_143

Brady Schnell 72-72_144

T.J. Vogel 71-73_144

Sangmoon Bae 74-70_144

Justin Lower 73-71_144

Matt Every 71-73_144

Nick Voke 72-72_144

Zach Cabra 73-71_144

Billy Tom Sargent 70-74_144

Matt Atkins 71-73_144

Chandler Eaton 69-75_144

Andrew Novak 71-73_144

Ollie Schniederjans 74-70_144

Rhein Gibson 70-74_144

Dan McCarthy 72-72_144

Grant Hirschman 70-74_144

Michael Gellerman 69-75_144

Brandon Crick 70-74_144

Steven Alker 68-76_144

John Somers 72-72_144

Andrew Svoboda 71-74_145

Charlie Saxon 66-79_145

Charlie Wi 73-72_145

Rodrigo Lee 71-74_145

Brandon Matthews 71-74_145

Brad Hopfinger 69-76_145

Matt Gilchrest 74-71_145

Thomas Forster 71-74_145

Patrick Flavin 69-76_145

Lee Hodges 71-75_146

George Cunningham 70-76_146

Michael Miller 72-74_146

Harrison Endycott 74-72_146

Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-78_146

Cyril Bouniol 71-75_146

John VanDerLaan 75-71_146

Daniel Sutton 70-76_146

Paul Haley II 74-73_147

Byron Meth 74-73_147

Harry Hall 73-74_147

Oscar Fraustro 77-70_147

Evan Harmeling 72-76_148

Jordan Hahn 75-73_148

Robby Ormand 76-72_148

Shane Smith 73-75_148

Derek Ackerman 74-74_148

Andy Spencer 76-72_148

John Oda 77-71_148

Peter Creighton 69-79_148

Steve LeBrun 77-72_149

Andy Pope 72-77_149

Chandler Phillips 78-71_149

David Skinns 73-76_149

Matthew Campbell 77-72_149

Conrad Shindler 72-77_149

Alex Chiarella 77-73_150

Andres Gonzales 73-77_150

Alex Prugh 73-78_151

Augusto Núñez 73-78_151

Sam Saunders 79-73_152

Matt Oshrine 77-75_152

Jamie Arnold 73-79_152

Trevor Sluman 78-74_152

Bobby Bai 72-80_152

Ross Miller 77-76_153

Jordan Niebrugge 79-77_156

