Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Par Scores

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 6:32 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Glen Club
Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
Final Round

Cameron Young, $108,000 64-68-67-67_266 -18

Adam Svensson, $54,000 65-69-70-67_271 -13

Taylor Dickson, $36,000 66-74-68-64_272 -12

Ollie Schniederjans, $27,000 71-69-72-62_274 -10

George Cunningham, $20,900 69-74-66-66_275  -9

Patrick Flavin, $20,900 69-69-68-69_275  -9

Nick Hardy, $20,900 64-69-70-72_275  -9

Taylor Pendrith, $17,100 69-70-69-68_276  -8

Tom Whitney, $17,100 67-71-70-68_276  -8

Stuart Macdonald, $14,745 68-72-72-65_277  -7

Mito Pereira, $14,745 69-73-68-67_277  -7

Vince India, $11,250 67-73-68-70_278  -6

Whee Kim, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278  -6

David Lipsky, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278  -6

Brian Richey, $11,250 73-68-70-67_278  -6

T.J. Vogel, $11,250 68-75-70-65_278  -6

Greg Yates, $11,250 71-72-72-63_278  -6

Chandler Blanchet, $7,605 73-68-66-72_279  -5

Hayden Buckley, $7,605 74-70-70-65_279  -5

Luke Guthrie, $7,605 70-70-68-71_279  -5

Jonathan Randolph, $7,605 71-67-71-70_279  -5

Tag Ridings, $7,605 68-73-66-72_279  -5

Kevin Roy, $7,605 72-71-70-66_279  -5

Taylor Montgomery, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280  -4

Taylor Moore, $4,739 69-74-72-65_280  -4

Chris Naegel, $4,739 69-70-73-68_280  -4

Robby Ormand, $4,739 71-71-73-65_280  -4

Davis Riley, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280  -4

Curtis Thompson, $4,739 73-70-71-66_280  -4

Patrick Fishburn, $4,739 68-73-70-69_280  -4

J.T. Griffin, $4,739 69-71-70-70_280  -4

Ben Silverman, $4,739 69-72-70-69_280  -4

Anders Albertson, $3,630 71-73-68-69_281  -3

Cyril Bouniol, $3,630 68-72-70-71_281  -3

Brad Hopfinger, $3,630 71-70-71-69_281  -3

Andre Metzger, $3,630 73-71-73-64_281  -3

Rob Oppenheim, $3,630 68-69-71-73_281  -3

Paul Barjon, $3,039 71-73-71-67_282  -2

Jeremy Gandon, $3,039 68-74-72-68_282  -2

Andres Gonzales, $3,039 70-70-67-75_282  -2

Chase Johnson, $3,039 71-71-69-71_282  -2

Jake Knapp, $3,039 72-72-70-68_282  -2

Brett Stegmaier, $3,039 73-71-68-70_282  -2

Braden Thornberry, $3,039 73-71-70-68_282  -2

Callum Tarren, $2,760 71-73-69-70_283  -1

Tyrone Van Aswegen, $2,760 74-69-71-69_283  -1

Brad Brunner, $2,626 71-73-71-69_284   E

Brandon Crick, $2,626 71-73-73-67_284   E

Zecheng Dou, $2,626 69-74-73-68_284   E

Rico Hoey, $2,626 71-73-70-70_284   E

Conrad Shindler, $2,626 74-69-73-68_284   E

John VanDerLaan, $2,626 69-71-74-70_284   E

Zach Caldwell, $2,502 73-71-72-69_285  +1

Brian Campbell, $2,502 70-74-69-72_285  +1

Stephan Jaeger, $2,502 71-73-72-69_285  +1

Nicholas Lindheim, $2,502 71-73-71-70_285  +1

James Nicholas, $2,502 71-72-76-66_285  +1

Alex Prugh, $2,502 72-72-69-72_285  +1

Kyle Reifers, $2,502 71-73-69-72_285  +1

Kevin Stadler, $2,502 72-70-75-68_285  +1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71-70-72_285  +1

Trevor Cone, $2,430 73-71-70-72_286  +2

Steve LeBrun, $2,430 69-71-75-71_286  +2

Scott Stevens, $2,430 72-72-73-69_286  +2

Chase Wright, $2,430 71-73-72-70_286  +2

Aaron Baddeley, $2,388 75-69-74-69_287  +3

Steve Lewton, $2,388 70-74-68-75_287  +3

Andy Pope, $2,388 70-69-73-75_287  +3

Lorens Chan, $2,340 68-74-76-70_288  +4

Brett Drewitt, $2,340 69-70-76-73_288  +4

Scott Gutschewski, $2,340 73-71-72-72_288  +4

Trey Mullinax, $2,340 70-73-76-69_288  +4

Augusto Núñez, $2,340 73-70-72-73_288  +4

Rodrigo Lee, $2,298 68-74-77-72_291  +7

Nathan Stamey, $2,298 69-75-76-71_291  +7

