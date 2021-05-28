Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Glen Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
|Second Round
Cameron Young 64-68_132 -10
Nick Hardy 64-69_133 -9
Adam Svensson 65-69_134 -8
Rob Oppenheim 68-69_137 -5
Jonathan Randolph 71-67_138 -4
Tom Whitney 67-71_138 -4
Patrick Flavin 69-69_138 -4
Chris Naegel 69-70_139 -3
Brett Drewitt 69-70_139 -3
Taylor Pendrith 69-70_139 -3
Andy Pope 70-69_139 -3
Steve LeBrun 69-71_140 -2
Luke Guthrie 70-70_140 -2
Stuart Macdonald 68-72_140 -2
Taylor Dickson 66-74_140 -2
Andres Gonzales 70-70_140 -2
Ollie Schniederjans 71-69_140 -2
Cyril Bouniol 68-72_140 -2
J.T. Griffin 69-71_140 -2
Vince India 67-73_140 -2
John VanDerLaan 69-71_140 -2
Ben Silverman 69-72_141 -1
Chandler Blanchet 73-68_141 -1
Brad Hopfinger 71-70_141 -1
Tag Ridings 68-73_141 -1
Whee Kim 71-70_141 -1
David Lipsky 71-70_141 -1
Brian Richey 73-68_141 -1
Patrick Fishburn 68-73_141 -1
Kevin Stadler 72-70_142 E
Jeremy Gandon 68-74_142 E
Lorens Chan 68-74_142 E
Mito Pereira 69-73_142 E
Rodrigo Lee 68-74_142 E
Chase Johnson 71-71_142 E
Robby Ormand 71-71_142 E
Greg Yates 71-72_143 +1
Trey Mullinax 70-73_143 +1
Curtis Thompson 73-70_143 +1
Taylor Moore 69-74_143 +1
Augusto Núñez 73-70_143 +1
T.J. Vogel 68-75_143 +1
George Cunningham 69-74_143 +1
Tyrone Van Aswegen 74-69_143 +1
Zecheng Dou 69-74_143 +1
James Nicholas 71-72_143 +1
Conrad Shindler 74-69_143 +1
Kevin Roy 72-71_143 +1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71_143 +1
Nicholas Lindheim 71-73_144 +2
Brandon Crick 71-73_144 +2
Aaron Baddeley 75-69_144 +2
Chase Wright 71-73_144 +2
Stephan Jaeger 71-73_144 +2
Taylor Montgomery 73-71_144 +2
Braden Thornberry 73-71_144 +2
Steve Lewton 70-74_144 +2
Andre Metzger 73-71_144 +2
Trevor Cone 73-71_144 +2
Brad Brunner 71-73_144 +2
Nathan Stamey 69-75_144 +2
Anders Albertson 71-73_144 +2
Kyle Reifers 71-73_144 +2
Paul Barjon 71-73_144 +2
Alex Prugh 72-72_144 +2
Brett Stegmaier 73-71_144 +2
Hayden Buckley 74-70_144 +2
Davis Riley 73-71_144 +2
Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144 +2
Brian Campbell 70-74_144 +2
Callum Tarren 71-73_144 +2
Jake Knapp 72-72_144 +2
Rico Hoey 71-73_144 +2
Scott Stevens 72-72_144 +2
Zach Caldwell 73-71_144 +2
|Missed the cut
Matt Atkins 74-71_145 +3
Bobby Bai 74-71_145 +3
Kent Bulle 73-72_145 +3
Zach Wright 68-77_145 +3
Grayson Murray 73-72_145 +3
Nicholas Thompson 71-74_145 +3
Rick Lamb 72-73_145 +3
Erik Barnes 73-72_145 +3
Dawson Armstrong 70-75_145 +3
Lee Hodges 74-72_146 +4
Michael Miller 71-75_146 +4
Scott Langley 73-73_146 +4
Tyson Alexander 72-74_146 +4
Julián Etulain 71-75_146 +4
Theo Humphrey 73-73_146 +4
Mickey DeMorat 73-73_146 +4
Mark Baldwin 71-75_146 +4
Mark Blakefield 75-71_146 +4
Ryan Ruffels 74-72_146 +4
David Kocher 72-75_147 +5
Max McGreevy 73-74_147 +5
James Driscoll 74-73_147 +5
Kyle Jones 75-72_147 +5
Jack Maguire 73-74_147 +5
Stephen Franken 69-78_147 +5
Charles Wang 77-70_147 +5
Brady Schnell 73-74_147 +5
Carl Yuan 73-74_147 +5
Kevin Dougherty 76-71_147 +5
Matt Ryan 72-75_147 +5
Nick Voke 74-73_147 +5
Mark Hensby 76-72_148 +6
Daniel Miernicki 72-76_148 +6
Brandon Wu 73-75_148 +6
Martin Piller 73-75_148 +6
Nicolas Echavarria 73-75_148 +6
Samuel Anderson 78-70_148 +6
Jim Knous 76-73_149 +7
Marcelo Rozo 72-77_149 +7
Jim Renner 74-75_149 +7
Chandler Phillips 76-73_149 +7
Shad Tuten 73-76_149 +7
Michael Kartrude 76-73_149 +7
Charlie Wi 74-75_149 +7
KK Limbhasut 73-76_149 +7
Shane Smith 77-72_149 +7
Eric Cole 71-78_149 +7
John Chin 75-75_150 +8
Luke Kwon 74-76_150 +8
Spencer Levin 72-78_150 +8
Jonathan Hodge 77-73_150 +8
Harrison Endycott 75-75_150 +8
Andrew McCain 73-77_150 +8
Jamie Wilson 78-72_150 +8
Chip McDaniel 77-73_150 +8
Jordan Hahn 74-76_150 +8
Will Cannon 75-76_151 +9
Austin Smotherman 75-77_152 +10
Matt Every 76-76_152 +10
Zach Cabra 80-72_152 +10
Ryan McCormick 79-73_152 +10
Alex Kang 78-74_152 +10
Michael Arnaud 74-78_152 +10
Sam Saunders 73-79_152 +10
Dylan Wu 77-76_153 +11
Joe Zawaski 81-72_153 +11
Justin Lower 78-76_154 +12
Max Rottluff 72-82_154 +12
John Somers 78-76_154 +12
Ross Miller 76-79_155 +13
Jimmy Stanger 74-82_156 +14
Sean Kelly 74-82_156 +14
Kris Blanks 83-81_164 +22
