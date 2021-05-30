Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

|Sunday
|At The Glen Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
|Final Round
Cameron Young, $108,000 64-68-67-67_266
Adam Svensson, $54,000 65-69-70-67_271
Taylor Dickson, $36,000 66-74-68-64_272
Ollie Schniederjans, $27,000 71-69-72-62_274
George Cunningham, $20,900 69-74-66-66_275
Patrick Flavin, $20,900 69-69-68-69_275
Nick Hardy, $20,900 64-69-70-72_275
Taylor Pendrith, $17,100 69-70-69-68_276
Tom Whitney, $17,100 67-71-70-68_276
Stuart Macdonald, $14,745 68-72-72-65_277
Mito Pereira, $14,745 69-73-68-67_277
Vince India, $11,250 67-73-68-70_278
Whee Kim, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278
David Lipsky, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278
Brian Richey, $11,250 73-68-70-67_278
T.J. Vogel, $11,250 68-75-70-65_278
Greg Yates, $11,250 71-72-72-63_278
Chandler Blanchet, $7,605 73-68-66-72_279
Hayden Buckley, $7,605 74-70-70-65_279
Luke Guthrie, $7,605 70-70-68-71_279
Jonathan Randolph, $7,605 71-67-71-70_279
Tag Ridings, $7,605 68-73-66-72_279
Kevin Roy, $7,605 72-71-70-66_279
Taylor Montgomery, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280
Taylor Moore, $4,739 69-74-72-65_280
Chris Naegel, $4,739 69-70-73-68_280
Robby Ormand, $4,739 71-71-73-65_280
Davis Riley, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280
Curtis Thompson, $4,739 73-70-71-66_280
Patrick Fishburn, $4,739 68-73-70-69_280
J.T. Griffin, $4,739 69-71-70-70_280
Ben Silverman, $4,739 69-72-70-69_280
Anders Albertson, $3,630 71-73-68-69_281
Cyril Bouniol, $3,630 68-72-70-71_281
Brad Hopfinger, $3,630 71-70-71-69_281
Andre Metzger, $3,630 73-71-73-64_281
Rob Oppenheim, $3,630 68-69-71-73_281
Paul Barjon, $3,039 71-73-71-67_282
Jeremy Gandon, $3,039 68-74-72-68_282
Andres Gonzales, $3,039 70-70-67-75_282
Chase Johnson, $3,039 71-71-69-71_282
Jake Knapp, $3,039 72-72-70-68_282
Brett Stegmaier, $3,039 73-71-68-70_282
Braden Thornberry, $3,039 73-71-70-68_282
Callum Tarren, $2,760 71-73-69-70_283
Tyrone Van Aswegen, $2,760 74-69-71-69_283
Brad Brunner, $2,626 71-73-71-69_284
Brandon Crick, $2,626 71-73-73-67_284
Zecheng Dou, $2,626 69-74-73-68_284
Rico Hoey, $2,626 71-73-70-70_284
Conrad Shindler, $2,626 74-69-73-68_284
John VanDerLaan, $2,626 69-71-74-70_284
Zach Caldwell, $2,502 73-71-72-69_285
Brian Campbell, $2,502 70-74-69-72_285
Stephan Jaeger, $2,502 71-73-72-69_285
Nicholas Lindheim, $2,502 71-73-71-70_285
James Nicholas, $2,502 71-72-76-66_285
Alex Prugh, $2,502 72-72-69-72_285
Kyle Reifers, $2,502 71-73-69-72_285
Kevin Stadler, $2,502 72-70-75-68_285
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71-70-72_285
Trevor Cone, $2,430 73-71-70-72_286
Steve LeBrun, $2,430 69-71-75-71_286
Scott Stevens, $2,430 72-72-73-69_286
Chase Wright, $2,430 71-73-72-70_286
Aaron Baddeley, $2,388 75-69-74-69_287
Steve Lewton, $2,388 70-74-68-75_287
Andy Pope, $2,388 70-69-73-75_287
Lorens Chan, $2,340 68-74-76-70_288
Brett Drewitt, $2,340 69-70-76-73_288
Scott Gutschewski, $2,340 73-71-72-72_288
Trey Mullinax, $2,340 70-73-76-69_288
Augusto Núñez, $2,340 73-70-72-73_288
Rodrigo Lee, $2,298 68-74-77-72_291
Nathan Stamey, $2,298 69-75-76-71_291
