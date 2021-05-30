On Air: Federal News Network program
Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 6:33 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Glen Club
Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
Final Round

Cameron Young, $108,000 64-68-67-67_266

Adam Svensson, $54,000 65-69-70-67_271

Taylor Dickson, $36,000 66-74-68-64_272

Ollie Schniederjans, $27,000 71-69-72-62_274

George Cunningham, $20,900 69-74-66-66_275

Patrick Flavin, $20,900 69-69-68-69_275

Nick Hardy, $20,900 64-69-70-72_275

Taylor Pendrith, $17,100 69-70-69-68_276

Tom Whitney, $17,100 67-71-70-68_276

Stuart Macdonald, $14,745 68-72-72-65_277

Mito Pereira, $14,745 69-73-68-67_277

Vince India, $11,250 67-73-68-70_278

Whee Kim, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278

David Lipsky, $11,250 71-70-69-68_278

Brian Richey, $11,250 73-68-70-67_278

T.J. Vogel, $11,250 68-75-70-65_278

Greg Yates, $11,250 71-72-72-63_278

Chandler Blanchet, $7,605 73-68-66-72_279

Hayden Buckley, $7,605 74-70-70-65_279

Luke Guthrie, $7,605 70-70-68-71_279

Jonathan Randolph, $7,605 71-67-71-70_279

Tag Ridings, $7,605 68-73-66-72_279

Kevin Roy, $7,605 72-71-70-66_279

Taylor Montgomery, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280

Taylor Moore, $4,739 69-74-72-65_280

Chris Naegel, $4,739 69-70-73-68_280

Robby Ormand, $4,739 71-71-73-65_280

Davis Riley, $4,739 73-71-68-68_280

Curtis Thompson, $4,739 73-70-71-66_280

Patrick Fishburn, $4,739 68-73-70-69_280

J.T. Griffin, $4,739 69-71-70-70_280

Ben Silverman, $4,739 69-72-70-69_280

Anders Albertson, $3,630 71-73-68-69_281

Cyril Bouniol, $3,630 68-72-70-71_281

Brad Hopfinger, $3,630 71-70-71-69_281

Andre Metzger, $3,630 73-71-73-64_281

Rob Oppenheim, $3,630 68-69-71-73_281

Paul Barjon, $3,039 71-73-71-67_282

Jeremy Gandon, $3,039 68-74-72-68_282

Andres Gonzales, $3,039 70-70-67-75_282

Chase Johnson, $3,039 71-71-69-71_282

Jake Knapp, $3,039 72-72-70-68_282

Brett Stegmaier, $3,039 73-71-68-70_282

Braden Thornberry, $3,039 73-71-70-68_282

Callum Tarren, $2,760 71-73-69-70_283

Tyrone Van Aswegen, $2,760 74-69-71-69_283

Brad Brunner, $2,626 71-73-71-69_284

Brandon Crick, $2,626 71-73-73-67_284

Zecheng Dou, $2,626 69-74-73-68_284

Rico Hoey, $2,626 71-73-70-70_284

Conrad Shindler, $2,626 74-69-73-68_284

John VanDerLaan, $2,626 69-71-74-70_284

Zach Caldwell, $2,502 73-71-72-69_285

Brian Campbell, $2,502 70-74-69-72_285

Stephan Jaeger, $2,502 71-73-72-69_285

Nicholas Lindheim, $2,502 71-73-71-70_285

James Nicholas, $2,502 71-72-76-66_285

Alex Prugh, $2,502 72-72-69-72_285

Kyle Reifers, $2,502 71-73-69-72_285

Kevin Stadler, $2,502 72-70-75-68_285

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71-70-72_285

Trevor Cone, $2,430 73-71-70-72_286

Steve LeBrun, $2,430 69-71-75-71_286

Scott Stevens, $2,430 72-72-73-69_286

Chase Wright, $2,430 71-73-72-70_286

Aaron Baddeley, $2,388 75-69-74-69_287

Steve Lewton, $2,388 70-74-68-75_287

Andy Pope, $2,388 70-69-73-75_287

Lorens Chan, $2,340 68-74-76-70_288

Brett Drewitt, $2,340 69-70-76-73_288

Scott Gutschewski, $2,340 73-71-72-72_288

Trey Mullinax, $2,340 70-73-76-69_288

Augusto Núñez, $2,340 73-70-72-73_288

Rodrigo Lee, $2,298 68-74-77-72_291

Nathan Stamey, $2,298 69-75-76-71_291

