Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 7:40 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Ledges
Huntsville, Al.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
Final Round
x-won on the third playoff hole

x-Paul Barjon, $108,000 65-67-64-69_265

Billy Kennerly, $45,000 68-67-67-63_265

Mito Pereira, $45,000 69-65-65-66_265

Stephen Franken, $27,000 67-67-68-64_266

Davis Riley, $22,800 68-66-66-67_267

Bobby Bai, $20,700 65-69-67-67_268

Max Greyserman, $17,175 67-67-70-65_269

Nick Hardy, $17,175 64-72-66-67_269

Andrew Novak, $17,175 70-66-67-66_269

Brandon Wu, $17,175 68-65-66-70_269

Taylor Dickson, $13,695 71-68-65-67_271

Taylor Moore, $13,695 73-65-68-65_271

Harrison Endycott, $11,500 70-66-69-67_272

Joey Garber, $11,500 65-64-76-67_272

Cameron Young, $11,500 71-66-63-72_272

Sangmoon Bae, $9,000 70-68-65-70_273

Stuart Macdonald, $9,000 72-67-69-65_273

Wes Roach, $9,000 68-67-68-70_273

Joseph Winslow, $9,000 69-70-66-68_273

Carl Yuan, $9,000 64-70-70-69_273

Anders Albertson, $5,498 70-67-68-69_274

Jim Knous, $5,498 69-65-72-68_274

David Lipsky, $5,498 65-71-68-70_274

Chad Ramey, $5,498 70-69-70-65_274

Austin Smotherman, $5,498 70-67-67-70_274

Zack Sucher, $5,498 65-69-72-68_274

Callum Tarren, $5,498 66-70-70-68_274

Sahith Theegala, $5,498 69-66-72-67_274

Shad Tuten, $5,498 68-71-71-64_274

Nick Voke, $5,498 71-65-71-67_274

Vince India, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275

Andy Pope, $3,990 68-68-72-67_275

Charlie Saxon, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275

Kevin Dougherty, $3,630 70-69-67-70_276

Patrick Fishburn, $3,630 68-71-70-67_276

Marcelo Rozo, $3,630 68-69-68-71_276

Joshua Creel, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277

Paul Haley II, $3,225 67-70-71-69_277

Tag Ridings, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277

Ben Silverman, $3,225 72-66-71-68_277

Hayden Buckley, $2,854 68-71-69-70_278

Harry Hall, $2,854 66-66-77-69_278

Lee Hodges, $2,854 69-69-75-65_278

Zach Wright, $2,854 69-69-70-70_278

Brent Grant, $2,854 70-67-70-71_278

Evan Harmeling, $2,854 70-66-71-71_278

Kyle Reifers, $2,854 70-69-68-71_278

Fabián Gómez, $2,600 71-66-72-70_279

J.T. Griffin, $2,600 68-69-67-75_279

Chase Johnson, $2,600 70-68-67-74_279

Jack Maguire, $2,600 66-72-71-70_279

Kevin Roy, $2,600 72-67-69-71_279

Curtis Thompson, $2,600 69-68-67-75_279

John Chin, $2,502 68-69-70-73_280

Michael Johnson, $2,502 68-71-72-69_280

Steve LeBrun, $2,502 69-67-72-72_280

Robby Ormand, $2,502 67-71-70-72_280

Jonathan Randolph, $2,502 70-68-69-73_280

Dylan Wu, $2,502 70-68-71-71_280

Wade Binfield, $2,448 66-72-72-72_282

Will Cannon, $2,448 65-68-74-75_282

Greyson Sigg, $2,448 68-71-72-71_282

Rico Hoey, $2,418 71-68-70-75_284

Ryan McCormick, $2,418 67-68-78-71_284

David Kocher, $2,382 70-69-77-69_285

Jason Millard, $2,382 70-69-74-72_285

Taylor Pendrith, $2,382 71-67-71-76_285

Adam Svensson, $2,382 76-63-69-77_285

Chip McDaniel, $2,346 69-69-81-68_287

Shawn Stefani, $2,346 67-69-80-71_287

