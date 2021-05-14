Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Holston Hills Country Club
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,028; Par: 70
|Second Round
Stephan Jaeger 64-62_126 -14
Kyle Reifers 63-64_127 -13
Greyson Sigg 61-68_129 -11
Harrison Endycott 65-65_130 -10
Carl Yuan 65-66_131 -9
Trey Mullinax 64-67_131 -9
Max Greyserman 64-68_132 -8
Seth Reeves 68-64_132 -8
Ben Kohles 67-65_132 -8
T.J. Vogel 65-68_133 -7
Scott Stevens 68-65_133 -7
Taylor Pendrith 67-67_134 -6
Andres Gonzales 69-65_134 -6
Mark Baldwin 68-66_134 -6
Thomas Forster 68-66_134 -6
Rick Lamb 65-69_134 -6
Derek Ernst 69-65_134 -6
Stuart Macdonald 67-67_134 -6
Bryson Nimmer 70-64_134 -6
Will Wilcox 70-65_135 -5
Tommy Gainey 66-69_135 -5
George Cunningham 67-68_135 -5
Stephen Franken 69-66_135 -5
Zecheng Dou 69-66_135 -5
James Nicholas 68-67_135 -5
Will Cannon 67-68_135 -5
Chad Ramey 71-64_135 -5
David Skinns 70-65_135 -5
Braden Thornberry 67-68_135 -5
Adam Svensson 67-69_136 -4
Mito Pereira 68-68_136 -4
Steven Alker 66-70_136 -4
Curtis Thompson 69-67_136 -4
Zach Wright 67-69_136 -4
Kevin Roy 70-66_136 -4
Jack Maguire 68-68_136 -4
Jordan Hahn 67-69_136 -4
Brady Schnell 67-69_136 -4
Taylor Moore 68-68_136 -4
Charlie Saxon 69-67_136 -4
Dawson Armstrong 69-67_136 -4
Joshua Creel 71-66_137 -3
Billy Kennerly 69-68_137 -3
Tag Ridings 69-68_137 -3
Erik Barnes 70-67_137 -3
Rico Hoey 67-70_137 -3
Alex Kang 70-67_137 -3
Brandon Wu 65-72_137 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 69-68_137 -3
Anders Albertson 68-69_137 -3
Tyson Alexander 68-69_137 -3
Bobby Bai 67-70_137 -3
Andre Metzger 67-70_137 -3
Taylor Dickson 67-70_137 -3
Justin Hueber 68-69_137 -3
Eric Axley 68-69_137 -3
Cooper Musselman 68-69_137 -3
Curtis Luck 65-73_138 -2
Scott Gutschewski 68-70_138 -2
Roberto Díaz 69-69_138 -2
Joey Garber 68-70_138 -2
Chase Johnson 67-71_138 -2
Augusto Núñez 72-66_138 -2
John VanDerLaan 72-66_138 -2
Nick Voke 67-71_138 -2
Conrad Shindler 69-69_138 -2
Hayden Foster 69-69_138 -2
Grant Hirschman 68-70_138 -2
Brett Drewitt 69-69_138 -2
Erik Compton 71-67_138 -2
Paul Haley II 74-64_138 -2
Justin Lower 66-72_138 -2
Michael Miller 69-69_138 -2
Harry Hall 69-69_138 -2
Lorens Chan 69-69_138 -2
Shad Tuten 69-69_138 -2
|Missed the cut
Martin Piller 69-70_139 -1
Andrew Novak 68-71_139 -1
Alex Prugh 70-69_139 -1
Callum Tarren 70-69_139 -1
Kevin Lucas 69-70_139 -1
Brad Brunner 67-72_139 -1
Max Rottluff 72-67_139 -1
Jonathan Randolph 69-70_139 -1
Jimmy Stanger 70-69_139 -1
Kris Blanks 68-71_139 -1
Dan McCarthy 69-70_139 -1
Jamie Arnold 70-69_139 -1
Brad Hopfinger 66-73_139 -1
Jake Knapp 70-69_139 -1
Trevor Cone 65-74_139 -1
Billy Tom Sargent 69-71_140 E
Julián Etulain 68-72_140 E
Steve Lewton 67-73_140 E
Will Grimmer 70-70_140 E
Alex Scott 70-70_140 E
Eric Cole 71-69_140 E
Chip McDaniel 70-70_140 E
Daniel Miernicki 73-67_140 E
Zach Cabra 69-71_140 E
Jonathan Hodge 72-68_140 E
Casey Flenniken 72-68_140 E
Brandon Harkins 70-71_141 +1
Blayne Barber 69-72_141 +1
Brett Stegmaier 68-73_141 +1
Spencer Levin 70-71_141 +1
Sangmoon Bae 69-72_141 +1
Cyril Bouniol 69-72_141 +1
Rodrigo Lee 71-70_141 +1
KK Limbhasut 70-71_141 +1
Wade Binfield 70-71_141 +1
Dawie van der Walt 69-72_141 +1
James Driscoll 67-74_141 +1
Ben Silverman 73-69_142 +2
Robert Garrigus 72-70_142 +2
Steve LeBrun 70-72_142 +2
Evan Harmeling 70-72_142 +2
Brett Coletta 69-73_142 +2
Luke Guthrie 69-73_142 +2
Shane Smith 72-70_142 +2
Ryan McCormick 70-72_142 +2
Chandler Blanchet 69-73_142 +2
Ross Miller 74-68_142 +2
Jared Wolfe 67-76_143 +3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143 +3
Theo Humphrey 76-67_143 +3
Ryan Ruffels 71-72_143 +3
Andy Pope 72-71_143 +3
Brian Richey 71-72_143 +3
Hayden Buckley 73-70_143 +3
John Chin 73-70_143 +3
Derek Lamely 69-74_143 +3
Nicholas Thompson 73-71_144 +4
Robby Ormand 70-74_144 +4
Mickey DeMorat 73-71_144 +4
Jason Millard 71-73_144 +4
Whee Kim 71-73_144 +4
Greg Yates 69-75_144 +4
Luke Kwon 73-71_144 +4
Jason Bohn 76-70_146 +6
John Oda 70-76_146 +6
Zach Zaback 73-73_146 +6
Mikel Martinson 72-74_146 +6
Drew Weaver 73-73_146 +6
Matt Atkins 72-74_146 +6
John Somers 71-75_146 +6
Albert Pistorius 72-74_146 +6
Matt Ryan 73-74_147 +7
Chase Wright 70-77_147 +7
Michael Arnaud 76-71_147 +7
Patrick Fishburn 72-75_147 +7
Scott Langley 71-77_148 +8
Bogle LaRue 72-77_149 +9
