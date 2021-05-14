Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Holston Hills Country Club
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,028; Par: 70
|Second Round
Stephan Jaeger 64-62_126
Kyle Reifers 63-64_127
Greyson Sigg 61-68_129
Harrison Endycott 65-65_130
Carl Yuan 65-66_131
Trey Mullinax 64-67_131
Max Greyserman 64-68_132
Seth Reeves 68-64_132
Ben Kohles 67-65_132
T.J. Vogel 65-68_133
Scott Stevens 68-65_133
Taylor Pendrith 67-67_134
Andres Gonzales 69-65_134
Mark Baldwin 68-66_134
Thomas Forster 68-66_134
Rick Lamb 65-69_134
Derek Ernst 69-65_134
Stuart Macdonald 67-67_134
Bryson Nimmer 70-64_134
Will Wilcox 70-65_135
Tommy Gainey 66-69_135
George Cunningham 67-68_135
Stephen Franken 69-66_135
Zecheng Dou 69-66_135
James Nicholas 68-67_135
Will Cannon 67-68_135
Chad Ramey 71-64_135
David Skinns 70-65_135
Braden Thornberry 67-68_135
Adam Svensson 67-69_136
Mito Pereira 68-68_136
Steven Alker 66-70_136
Curtis Thompson 69-67_136
Zach Wright 67-69_136
Kevin Roy 70-66_136
Jack Maguire 68-68_136
Jordan Hahn 67-69_136
Brady Schnell 67-69_136
Taylor Moore 68-68_136
Charlie Saxon 69-67_136
Dawson Armstrong 69-67_136
Joshua Creel 71-66_137
Billy Kennerly 69-68_137
Tag Ridings 69-68_137
Erik Barnes 70-67_137
Rico Hoey 67-70_137
Alex Kang 70-67_137
Brandon Wu 65-72_137
Nicholas Lindheim 69-68_137
Anders Albertson 68-69_137
Tyson Alexander 68-69_137
Bobby Bai 67-70_137
Andre Metzger 67-70_137
Taylor Dickson 67-70_137
Justin Hueber 68-69_137
Eric Axley 68-69_137
Cooper Musselman 68-69_137
Curtis Luck 65-73_138
Scott Gutschewski 68-70_138
Roberto Díaz 69-69_138
Joey Garber 68-70_138
Chase Johnson 67-71_138
Augusto Núñez 72-66_138
John VanDerLaan 72-66_138
Nick Voke 67-71_138
Conrad Shindler 69-69_138
Hayden Foster 69-69_138
Grant Hirschman 68-70_138
Brett Drewitt 69-69_138
Erik Compton 71-67_138
Paul Haley II 74-64_138
Justin Lower 66-72_138
Michael Miller 69-69_138
Harry Hall 69-69_138
Lorens Chan 69-69_138
Shad Tuten 69-69_138
|Missed the cut
Martin Piller 69-70_139
Andrew Novak 68-71_139
Alex Prugh 70-69_139
Callum Tarren 70-69_139
Kevin Lucas 69-70_139
Brad Brunner 67-72_139
Max Rottluff 72-67_139
Jonathan Randolph 69-70_139
Jimmy Stanger 70-69_139
Kris Blanks 68-71_139
Dan McCarthy 69-70_139
Jamie Arnold 70-69_139
Brad Hopfinger 66-73_139
Jake Knapp 70-69_139
Trevor Cone 65-74_139
Billy Tom Sargent 69-71_140
Julián Etulain 68-72_140
Steve Lewton 67-73_140
Will Grimmer 70-70_140
Alex Scott 70-70_140
Eric Cole 71-69_140
Chip McDaniel 70-70_140
Daniel Miernicki 73-67_140
Zach Cabra 69-71_140
Jonathan Hodge 72-68_140
Casey Flenniken 72-68_140
Brandon Harkins 70-71_141
Blayne Barber 69-72_141
Brett Stegmaier 68-73_141
Spencer Levin 70-71_141
Sangmoon Bae 69-72_141
Cyril Bouniol 69-72_141
Rodrigo Lee 71-70_141
KK Limbhasut 70-71_141
Wade Binfield 70-71_141
Dawie van der Walt 69-72_141
James Driscoll 67-74_141
Ben Silverman 73-69_142
Robert Garrigus 72-70_142
Steve LeBrun 70-72_142
Evan Harmeling 70-72_142
Brett Coletta 69-73_142
Luke Guthrie 69-73_142
Shane Smith 72-70_142
Ryan McCormick 70-72_142
Chandler Blanchet 69-73_142
Ross Miller 74-68_142
Jared Wolfe 67-76_143
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143
Theo Humphrey 76-67_143
Ryan Ruffels 71-72_143
Andy Pope 72-71_143
Brian Richey 71-72_143
Hayden Buckley 73-70_143
John Chin 73-70_143
Derek Lamely 69-74_143
Nicholas Thompson 73-71_144
Robby Ormand 70-74_144
Mickey DeMorat 73-71_144
Jason Millard 71-73_144
Whee Kim 71-73_144
Greg Yates 69-75_144
Luke Kwon 73-71_144
Jason Bohn 76-70_146
John Oda 70-76_146
Zach Zaback 73-73_146
Mikel Martinson 72-74_146
Drew Weaver 73-73_146
Matt Atkins 72-74_146
John Somers 71-75_146
Albert Pistorius 72-74_146
Matt Ryan 73-74_147
Chase Wright 70-77_147
Michael Arnaud 76-71_147
Patrick Fishburn 72-75_147
Scott Langley 71-77_148
Bogle LaRue 72-77_149
