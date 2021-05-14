On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Scores

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 7:36 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tenn.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,028; Par: 70
Second Round

Stephan Jaeger 64-62_126

Kyle Reifers 63-64_127

Greyson Sigg 61-68_129

Harrison Endycott 65-65_130

Carl Yuan 65-66_131

Trey Mullinax 64-67_131

Max Greyserman 64-68_132

Seth Reeves 68-64_132

Ben Kohles 67-65_132

T.J. Vogel 65-68_133

Scott Stevens 68-65_133

Taylor Pendrith 67-67_134

Andres Gonzales 69-65_134

Mark Baldwin 68-66_134

Thomas Forster 68-66_134

Rick Lamb 65-69_134

Derek Ernst 69-65_134

Stuart Macdonald 67-67_134

Bryson Nimmer 70-64_134

Will Wilcox 70-65_135

Tommy Gainey 66-69_135

George Cunningham 67-68_135

Stephen Franken 69-66_135

Zecheng Dou 69-66_135

James Nicholas 68-67_135

Will Cannon 67-68_135

Chad Ramey 71-64_135

David Skinns 70-65_135

Braden Thornberry 67-68_135

Adam Svensson 67-69_136

Mito Pereira 68-68_136

Steven Alker 66-70_136

Curtis Thompson 69-67_136

Zach Wright 67-69_136

Kevin Roy 70-66_136

Jack Maguire 68-68_136

Jordan Hahn 67-69_136

Brady Schnell 67-69_136

Taylor Moore 68-68_136

Charlie Saxon 69-67_136

Dawson Armstrong 69-67_136

Joshua Creel 71-66_137

Billy Kennerly 69-68_137

Tag Ridings 69-68_137

Erik Barnes 70-67_137

Rico Hoey 67-70_137

Alex Kang 70-67_137

Brandon Wu 65-72_137

Nicholas Lindheim 69-68_137

Anders Albertson 68-69_137

Tyson Alexander 68-69_137

Bobby Bai 67-70_137

Andre Metzger 67-70_137

Taylor Dickson 67-70_137

Justin Hueber 68-69_137

Eric Axley 68-69_137

Cooper Musselman 68-69_137

Curtis Luck 65-73_138

Scott Gutschewski 68-70_138

Roberto Díaz 69-69_138

Joey Garber 68-70_138

Chase Johnson 67-71_138

Augusto Núñez 72-66_138

John VanDerLaan 72-66_138

Nick Voke 67-71_138

Conrad Shindler 69-69_138

Hayden Foster 69-69_138

Grant Hirschman 68-70_138

Brett Drewitt 69-69_138

Erik Compton 71-67_138

Paul Haley II 74-64_138

Justin Lower 66-72_138

Michael Miller 69-69_138

Harry Hall 69-69_138

Lorens Chan 69-69_138

Shad Tuten 69-69_138

Missed the cut

Martin Piller 69-70_139

Andrew Novak 68-71_139

Alex Prugh 70-69_139

Callum Tarren 70-69_139

Kevin Lucas 69-70_139

Brad Brunner 67-72_139

Max Rottluff 72-67_139

Jonathan Randolph 69-70_139

Jimmy Stanger 70-69_139

Kris Blanks 68-71_139

Dan McCarthy 69-70_139

Jamie Arnold 70-69_139

Brad Hopfinger 66-73_139

Jake Knapp 70-69_139

Trevor Cone 65-74_139

Billy Tom Sargent 69-71_140

Julián Etulain 68-72_140

Steve Lewton 67-73_140

Will Grimmer 70-70_140

Alex Scott 70-70_140

Eric Cole 71-69_140

Chip McDaniel 70-70_140

Daniel Miernicki 73-67_140

Zach Cabra 69-71_140

Jonathan Hodge 72-68_140

Casey Flenniken 72-68_140

Brandon Harkins 70-71_141

Blayne Barber 69-72_141

Brett Stegmaier 68-73_141

Spencer Levin 70-71_141

Sangmoon Bae 69-72_141

Cyril Bouniol 69-72_141

Rodrigo Lee 71-70_141

KK Limbhasut 70-71_141

Wade Binfield 70-71_141

Dawie van der Walt 69-72_141

James Driscoll 67-74_141

Ben Silverman 73-69_142

Robert Garrigus 72-70_142

Steve LeBrun 70-72_142

Evan Harmeling 70-72_142

Brett Coletta 69-73_142

Luke Guthrie 69-73_142

Shane Smith 72-70_142

Ryan McCormick 70-72_142

Chandler Blanchet 69-73_142

Ross Miller 74-68_142

Jared Wolfe 67-76_143

Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-73_143

Theo Humphrey 76-67_143

Ryan Ruffels 71-72_143

Andy Pope 72-71_143

Brian Richey 71-72_143

Hayden Buckley 73-70_143

John Chin 73-70_143

Derek Lamely 69-74_143

Nicholas Thompson 73-71_144

Robby Ormand 70-74_144

Mickey DeMorat 73-71_144

Jason Millard 71-73_144

Whee Kim 71-73_144

Greg Yates 69-75_144

Luke Kwon 73-71_144

Jason Bohn 76-70_146

John Oda 70-76_146

Zach Zaback 73-73_146

Mikel Martinson 72-74_146

Drew Weaver 73-73_146

Matt Atkins 72-74_146

John Somers 71-75_146

Albert Pistorius 72-74_146

Matt Ryan 73-74_147

Chase Wright 70-77_147

Michael Arnaud 76-71_147

Patrick Fishburn 72-75_147

Scott Langley 71-77_148

Bogle LaRue 72-77_149

