Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Scores

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 7:59 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tenn.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,028; Par: 70
First Round

Greyson Sigg 31-30_61

Kyle Reifers 31-32_63

Trey Mullinax 33-31_64

Stephan Jaeger 31-33_64

Max Greyserman 30-34_64

Brandon Wu 33-32_65

Rick Lamb 32-33_65

Trevor Cone 33-32_65

Harrison Endycott 32-33_65

Curtis Luck 32-33_65

Carl Yuan 32-33_65

T.J. Vogel 32-33_65

Justin Lower 34-32_66

Brad Hopfinger 32-34_66

Steven Alker 33-33_66

Tommy Gainey 34-32_66

Brady Schnell 33-34_67

James Driscoll 32-35_67

Ben Kohles 34-33_67

Bobby Bai 33-34_67

Andre Metzger 31-36_67

Braden Thornberry 34-33_67

Stuart Macdonald 33-34_67

Taylor Dickson 32-35_67

Adam Svensson 32-35_67

Jared Wolfe 32-35_67

Taylor Pendrith 33-34_67

George Cunningham 32-35_67

Chase Johnson 33-34_67

Steve Lewton 33-34_67

Rico Hoey 35-32_67

Zach Wright 33-34_67

Nick Voke 34-33_67

Will Cannon 34-33_67

Brad Brunner 34-33_67

Jordan Hahn 33-34_67

Seth Reeves 32-36_68

Grant Hirschman 33-35_68

Kris Blanks 34-34_68

Anders Albertson 33-35_68

Tyson Alexander 33-35_68

Taylor Moore 33-35_68

Justin Hueber 33-35_68

Cooper Musselman 34-34_68

Eric Axley 34-34_68

Mito Pereira 32-36_68

Brett Stegmaier 35-33_68

Scott Gutschewski 33-35_68

Julián Etulain 34-34_68

Andrew Novak 34-34_68

Joey Garber 35-33_68

Mark Baldwin 33-35_68

James Nicholas 34-34_68

Jack Maguire 35-33_68

Scott Stevens 33-35_68

Thomas Forster 31-37_68

Nicholas Lindheim 37-32_69

Jonathan Randolph 36-33_69

Dawie van der Walt 35-34_69

Dan McCarthy 34-35_69

Luke Guthrie 36-33_69

Greg Yates 35-34_69

Brett Drewitt 33-36_69

Brett Coletta 35-34_69

Derek Ernst 37-32_69

Charlie Saxon 35-34_69

Derek Lamely 36-33_69

Harry Hall 35-34_69

Michael Miller 37-32_69

Dawson Armstrong 34-35_69

Lorens Chan 34-35_69

Chandler Blanchet 37-32_69

Zach Cabra 36-33_69

Shad Tuten 35-34_69

Martin Piller 34-35_69

Billy Kennerly 35-34_69

Blayne Barber 33-36_69

Billy Tom Sargent 35-34_69

Tag Ridings 34-35_69

Roberto Díaz 35-34_69

Sangmoon Bae 35-34_69

Andres Gonzales 35-34_69

Curtis Thompson 33-36_69

Zecheng Dou 33-36_69

Stephen Franken 35-34_69

Cyril Bouniol 34-35_69

Kevin Lucas 37-32_69

Conrad Shindler 35-34_69

Hayden Foster 37-32_69

Wade Binfield 34-36_70

Steve LeBrun 34-36_70

Jimmy Stanger 35-35_70

Evan Harmeling 34-36_70

Chase Wright 36-34_70

Jamie Arnold 36-34_70

Chip McDaniel 35-35_70

David Skinns 33-37_70

Ryan McCormick 34-36_70

Jake Knapp 37-33_70

Bryson Nimmer 33-37_70

Brandon Harkins 33-37_70

Will Wilcox 36-34_70

Spencer Levin 35-35_70

Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-35_70

John Oda 33-37_70

Alex Prugh 35-35_70

Robby Ormand 36-34_70

Erik Barnes 34-36_70

Callum Tarren 32-38_70

KK Limbhasut 36-34_70

Kevin Roy 34-36_70

Alex Kang 36-34_70

Will Grimmer 31-39_70

Alex Scott 35-35_70

Jason Millard 35-36_71

Whee Kim 35-36_71

Erik Compton 32-39_71

Chad Ramey 35-36_71

Eric Cole 34-37_71

John Somers 34-37_71

Joshua Creel 34-37_71

Scott Langley 34-37_71

Rodrigo Lee 36-35_71

Ryan Ruffels 32-39_71

Brian Richey 36-35_71

Robert Allenby 37-35_72

Shane Smith 37-35_72

Matt Atkins 37-35_72

Patrick Fishburn 36-36_72

Albert Pistorius 36-36_72

Bogle LaRue 36-36_72

Jonathan Hodge 36-36_72

Casey Flenniken 37-35_72

Robert Garrigus 38-34_72

Augusto Núñez 36-36_72

John VanDerLaan 36-36_72

Andy Pope 37-35_72

Max Rottluff 34-38_72

Mikel Martinson 37-35_72

Hayden Buckley 34-39_73

John Chin 37-36_73

Drew Weaver 35-38_73

Luke Kwon 39-34_73

Daniel Miernicki 36-37_73

Ben Silverman 34-39_73

Nicholas Thompson 35-38_73

Zach Zaback 34-39_73

Matt Ryan 37-36_73

Mickey DeMorat 37-36_73

Paul Haley II 35-39_74

Ross Miller 34-40_74

Michael Arnaud 36-40_76

Jason Bohn 38-38_76

Theo Humphrey 40-36_76

