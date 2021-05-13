Korn Ferry Tour Visit Knoxville Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Holston Hills Country Club
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,028; Par: 70
|First Round
Greyson Sigg 31-30_61
Kyle Reifers 31-32_63
Trey Mullinax 33-31_64
Stephan Jaeger 31-33_64
Max Greyserman 30-34_64
Brandon Wu 33-32_65
Rick Lamb 32-33_65
Trevor Cone 33-32_65
Harrison Endycott 32-33_65
Curtis Luck 32-33_65
Carl Yuan 32-33_65
T.J. Vogel 32-33_65
Justin Lower 34-32_66
Brad Hopfinger 32-34_66
Steven Alker 33-33_66
Tommy Gainey 34-32_66
Brady Schnell 33-34_67
James Driscoll 32-35_67
Ben Kohles 34-33_67
Bobby Bai 33-34_67
Andre Metzger 31-36_67
Braden Thornberry 34-33_67
Stuart Macdonald 33-34_67
Taylor Dickson 32-35_67
Adam Svensson 32-35_67
Jared Wolfe 32-35_67
Taylor Pendrith 33-34_67
George Cunningham 32-35_67
Chase Johnson 33-34_67
Steve Lewton 33-34_67
Rico Hoey 35-32_67
Zach Wright 33-34_67
Nick Voke 34-33_67
Will Cannon 34-33_67
Brad Brunner 34-33_67
Jordan Hahn 33-34_67
Seth Reeves 32-36_68
Grant Hirschman 33-35_68
Kris Blanks 34-34_68
Anders Albertson 33-35_68
Tyson Alexander 33-35_68
Taylor Moore 33-35_68
Justin Hueber 33-35_68
Cooper Musselman 34-34_68
Eric Axley 34-34_68
Mito Pereira 32-36_68
Brett Stegmaier 35-33_68
Scott Gutschewski 33-35_68
Julián Etulain 34-34_68
Andrew Novak 34-34_68
Joey Garber 35-33_68
Mark Baldwin 33-35_68
James Nicholas 34-34_68
Jack Maguire 35-33_68
Scott Stevens 33-35_68
Thomas Forster 31-37_68
Nicholas Lindheim 37-32_69
Jonathan Randolph 36-33_69
Dawie van der Walt 35-34_69
Dan McCarthy 34-35_69
Luke Guthrie 36-33_69
Greg Yates 35-34_69
Brett Drewitt 33-36_69
Brett Coletta 35-34_69
Derek Ernst 37-32_69
Charlie Saxon 35-34_69
Derek Lamely 36-33_69
Harry Hall 35-34_69
Michael Miller 37-32_69
Dawson Armstrong 34-35_69
Lorens Chan 34-35_69
Chandler Blanchet 37-32_69
Zach Cabra 36-33_69
Shad Tuten 35-34_69
Martin Piller 34-35_69
Billy Kennerly 35-34_69
Blayne Barber 33-36_69
Billy Tom Sargent 35-34_69
Tag Ridings 34-35_69
Roberto Díaz 35-34_69
Sangmoon Bae 35-34_69
Andres Gonzales 35-34_69
Curtis Thompson 33-36_69
Zecheng Dou 33-36_69
Stephen Franken 35-34_69
Cyril Bouniol 34-35_69
Kevin Lucas 37-32_69
Conrad Shindler 35-34_69
Hayden Foster 37-32_69
Wade Binfield 34-36_70
Steve LeBrun 34-36_70
Jimmy Stanger 35-35_70
Evan Harmeling 34-36_70
Chase Wright 36-34_70
Jamie Arnold 36-34_70
Chip McDaniel 35-35_70
David Skinns 33-37_70
Ryan McCormick 34-36_70
Jake Knapp 37-33_70
Bryson Nimmer 33-37_70
Brandon Harkins 33-37_70
Will Wilcox 36-34_70
Spencer Levin 35-35_70
Tyrone Van Aswegen 35-35_70
John Oda 33-37_70
Alex Prugh 35-35_70
Robby Ormand 36-34_70
Erik Barnes 34-36_70
Callum Tarren 32-38_70
KK Limbhasut 36-34_70
Kevin Roy 34-36_70
Alex Kang 36-34_70
Will Grimmer 31-39_70
Alex Scott 35-35_70
Jason Millard 35-36_71
Whee Kim 35-36_71
Erik Compton 32-39_71
Chad Ramey 35-36_71
Eric Cole 34-37_71
John Somers 34-37_71
Joshua Creel 34-37_71
Scott Langley 34-37_71
Rodrigo Lee 36-35_71
Ryan Ruffels 32-39_71
Brian Richey 36-35_71
Robert Allenby 37-35_72
Shane Smith 37-35_72
Matt Atkins 37-35_72
Patrick Fishburn 36-36_72
Albert Pistorius 36-36_72
Bogle LaRue 36-36_72
Jonathan Hodge 36-36_72
Casey Flenniken 37-35_72
Robert Garrigus 38-34_72
Augusto Núñez 36-36_72
John VanDerLaan 36-36_72
Andy Pope 37-35_72
Max Rottluff 34-38_72
Mikel Martinson 37-35_72
Hayden Buckley 34-39_73
John Chin 37-36_73
Drew Weaver 35-38_73
Luke Kwon 39-34_73
Daniel Miernicki 36-37_73
Ben Silverman 34-39_73
Nicholas Thompson 35-38_73
Zach Zaback 34-39_73
Matt Ryan 37-36_73
Mickey DeMorat 37-36_73
Paul Haley II 35-39_74
Ross Miller 34-40_74
Michael Arnaud 36-40_76
Jason Bohn 38-38_76
Theo Humphrey 40-36_76
