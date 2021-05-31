Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kuhl, Pirates to face Minor, Royals

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-26, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Royals are 12-13 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .376 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Pirates are 10-17 in road games. Pittsburgh has hit 36 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with six, averaging one every 29.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-6. Kyle Zimmer earned his second victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Kansas City. Mitch Keller took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 55 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .478.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: (knee), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (groin).

        Read more: Sports News

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Space and Missile Defense Soldiers raise the Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones