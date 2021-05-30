On Air: This Just In!
Kyle Larson dominates early, wins Stage 1 of Coca-Cola 600

By STEVE REED
May 30, 2021 7:35 pm
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson led 90 of the first 100 laps and won the fist stage of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trying to win NASCAR’s longest race for the first time, Larson started from the pole and was considered the race favorite.

The 28-year-old Larson hoped to give car owner Rick Hendrick a historic 269th career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was running in second place.

Larson won this year at Las Vegas.

Kyle Busch was one of the biggest movers early on, reaching sixth place after starting 20th.

NASCAR heads to California for the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway next Sunday for a return to road racing.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

