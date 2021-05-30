Trending:
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 31 2 4 2
Gosselin lf 3 0 1 1 Canha cf 5 1 0 0
Rojas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf-ss 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 1
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 4 0 1 0
Ward rf 4 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0
Fletcher ss 4 1 2 2 Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 040 000 000 4
Oakland 002 000 000 2

E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy (1). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana 3 2 2 0 4 5
Suarez W,2-0 3 0 0 0 1 4
Cishek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,9-11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Irvin L,3-7 6 6 4 4 0 3
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).

