L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 31 2 4 2 Gosselin lf 3 0 1 1 Canha cf 5 1 0 0 Rojas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf-ss 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 1 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 Fletcher ss 4 1 2 2 Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 040 000 000 — 4 Oakland 002 000 000 — 2

E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy (1). S_Wong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Quintana 3 2 2 0 4 5 Suarez W,2-0 3 0 0 0 1 4 Cishek H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mayers H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Iglesias S,9-11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Oakland Irvin L,3-7 6 6 4 4 0 3 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1 Luzardo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).

