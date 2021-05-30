L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Gosselin lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Oakland
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy (1). S_Wong (1).
|Los Angeles
|Quintana
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Suarez W,2-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cishek H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias S,9-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Irvin L,3-7
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luzardo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).
