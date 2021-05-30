On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 7:44 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 2 5
Gosselin lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .281
a-Rojas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .308
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Ward rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .221
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Fletcher ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .265
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 5 13
Canha cf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .253
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208
Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .246
Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 2 1 .253
Pinder lf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Murphy c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213
Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .245
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .204
Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202
b-Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Los Angeles 040 000 000_4 8 1
Oakland 002 000 000_2 4 1

a-popped out for Gosselin in the 7th. b-flied out for Andrus in the 7th.

E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12), off Irvin. RBIs_Walsh (38), Fletcher 2 (16), Gosselin (8), Olson (32), Murphy (24). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy. S_Wong.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Rendon, Wong); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Andrus, Moreland, Murphy). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 3 2 2 0 4 5 75 7.22
Suarez, W, 2-0 3 0 0 0 1 4 53 2.00
Cishek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.09
Mayers, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.11
Iglesias, S, 9-11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.29
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 3-7 6 6 4 4 0 3 85 4.12
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.93
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Iglesias 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor