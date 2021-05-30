L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|5
|
|Gosselin lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|a-Rojas ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.253
|Pinder lf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Los Angeles
|040
|000
|000_4
|8
|1
|Oakland
|002
|000
|000_2
|4
|1
a-popped out for Gosselin in the 7th. b-flied out for Andrus in the 7th.
E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12), off Irvin. RBIs_Walsh (38), Fletcher 2 (16), Gosselin (8), Olson (32), Murphy (24). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy. S_Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Rendon, Wong); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Andrus, Moreland, Murphy). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|3
|
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|75
|7.22
|Suarez, W, 2-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|53
|2.00
|Cishek, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.09
|Mayers, H, 9
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.11
|Iglesias, S, 9-11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.29
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 3-7
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|85
|4.12
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.93
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Luzardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Iglesias 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).
