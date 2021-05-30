L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 5 Gosselin lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .281 a-Rojas ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .308 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Ward rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .221 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Fletcher ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .265

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 5 13 Canha cf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .253 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .246 Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 2 1 .253 Pinder lf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Murphy c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213 Moreland dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .245 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .204 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202 b-Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Los Angeles 040 000 000_4 8 1 Oakland 002 000 000_2 4 1

a-popped out for Gosselin in the 7th. b-flied out for Andrus in the 7th.

E_Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR_Walsh (12), off Irvin. RBIs_Walsh (38), Fletcher 2 (16), Gosselin (8), Olson (32), Murphy (24). SB_Canha (7). SF_Murphy. S_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Rendon, Wong); Oakland 4 (Pinder, Andrus, Moreland, Murphy). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 3 2 2 0 4 5 75 7.22 Suarez, W, 2-0 3 0 0 0 1 4 53 2.00 Cishek, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.09 Mayers, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.11 Iglesias, S, 9-11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 4.29

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 3-7 6 6 4 4 0 3 85 4.12 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.93 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Luzardo 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Iglesias 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_10,029 (46,847).

