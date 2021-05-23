L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|9
|6
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rojas ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brown rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ohtani ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Piscotty ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Pinder ss-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ward rf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Barrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|031
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|31x
|—
|6
E_Watson (2). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 8. 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Olson (12), Brown (8), Walsh (10). SF_Ohtani (1), Upton (2). S_Kemp (2), Suzuki (2).
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Smith H,3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Romo H,4
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Guduan BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Guerra L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Bundy
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Slegers
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mayers
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watson BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|R.Iglesias W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Manaea (Gosselin).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:21. A_15,154 (45,517).
