L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 29 6 9 6 Kemp 2b 4 1 2 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 1 Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 2 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 5 0 1 1 Rojas ph-dh 2 1 1 1 Olson 1b 3 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 Brown rf 2 1 1 2 Ohtani ph-rf 0 0 0 1 Piscotty ph-rf 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 3 1 Pinder ss-lf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 2 Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Ward rf-cf 3 1 0 0 Barrera lf 3 0 1 0 Butera c 1 0 0 0 Andrus ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Suzuki ph-c 2 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 2 1 1 0

Oakland 031 000 010 — 5 Los Angeles 000 101 31x — 6

E_Watson (2). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 8. 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Olson (12), Brown (8), Walsh (10). SF_Ohtani (1), Upton (2). S_Kemp (2), Suzuki (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea 5 4 1 1 2 6 Smith H,3 1 1 1 1 0 3 Romo H,4 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Guduan BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 D.Guerra L,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0

Los Angeles Bundy 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 Slegers 1 2 0 0 1 1 Cishek 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 Mayers 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Watson BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 0 2 0 R.Iglesias W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Manaea (Gosselin).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:21. A_15,154 (45,517).

