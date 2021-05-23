Trending:
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 1:26 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 29 6 9 6
Kemp 2b 4 1 2 0 Upton lf 4 1 2 1
Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 2 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 5 0 1 1 Rojas ph-dh 2 1 1 1
Olson 1b 3 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0
Brown rf 2 1 1 2 Ohtani ph-rf 0 0 0 1
Piscotty ph-rf 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 3 1
Pinder ss-lf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 2
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Ward rf-cf 3 1 0 0
Barrera lf 3 0 1 0 Butera c 1 0 0 0
Andrus ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Suzuki ph-c 2 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 2 1 1 0
Oakland 031 000 010 5
Los Angeles 000 101 31x 6

E_Watson (2). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 8. 3B_Kemp (1). HR_Olson (12), Brown (8), Walsh (10). SF_Ohtani (1), Upton (2). S_Kemp (2), Suzuki (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 5 4 1 1 2 6
Smith H,3 1 1 1 1 0 3
Romo H,4 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Guduan BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
D.Guerra L,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Bundy 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 2
Slegers 1 2 0 0 1 1
Cishek 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Mayers 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Watson BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 0 2 0
R.Iglesias W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Slegers pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Manaea (Gosselin).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:21. A_15,154 (45,517).

