L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 1:20 am
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 1 12
Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .224
Luplow cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .181
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Ramirez rf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Naylor 1b-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
A.Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Rivera c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .308
a-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .135
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 4 10
Ward rf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .179
Ohtani dh 3 2 1 3 2 2 .263
Trout cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Rojas lf-rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .184
Rendon 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .274
Walsh 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .343
Gosselin 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Lagares lf-cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .208
Upton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Cleveland 101 001 010_4 11 0
Los Angeles 150 000 10x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gosselin (4), Lagares (3), Walsh (9). HR_Hernandez (4), off Sandoval; Reyes (10), off Strickland; Ramirez (2), off Mayers; Ohtani (13), off Hentges. RBIs_Hernandez (11), Ramírez (23), Reyes (26), Ramirez (4), Rendon (12), Lagares 2 (3), Ohtani 3 (32), Walsh (30). CS_Luplow (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Rivera); Los Angeles 5 (Walsh 2, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Luplow, A.Rosario, Rendon. GIDP_A.Rosario.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Walsh).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hentges, L, 1-1 1 2-3 5 6 6 3 1 54 6.46
Stephan 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 40 4.50
Sandlin 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 3.24
Quantrill 1 3 1 1 0 0 23 2.18
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.73
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 4 6 2 2 1 2 57 5.56
Watson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.03
Strickland 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00
Cishek, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.70
Claudio, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.30
Mayers, H, 7 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 19 4.50
R.Iglesias, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Watson 2-0, Cishek 1-0, Mayers 1-0. HBP_Sandoval (Naylor). WP_Hentges. PB_Rivera 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:23. A_9,527 (45,517).

