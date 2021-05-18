L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 1 12 Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .224 Luplow cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .181 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Ramirez rf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Naylor 1b-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258 A.Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Rivera c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .308 a-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .135

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 4 10 Ward rf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .179 Ohtani dh 3 2 1 3 2 2 .263 Trout cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Rojas lf-rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Rendon 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .274 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .343 Gosselin 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Lagares lf-cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .208 Upton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .177

Cleveland 101 001 010_4 11 0 Los Angeles 150 000 10x_7 10 0

a-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gosselin (4), Lagares (3), Walsh (9). HR_Hernandez (4), off Sandoval; Reyes (10), off Strickland; Ramirez (2), off Mayers; Ohtani (13), off Hentges. RBIs_Hernandez (11), Ramírez (23), Reyes (26), Ramirez (4), Rendon (12), Lagares 2 (3), Ohtani 3 (32), Walsh (30). CS_Luplow (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Rivera); Los Angeles 5 (Walsh 2, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Luplow, A.Rosario, Rendon. GIDP_A.Rosario.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Walsh).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hentges, L, 1-1 1 2-3 5 6 6 3 1 54 6.46 Stephan 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 40 4.50 Sandlin 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 3.24 Quantrill 1 3 1 1 0 0 23 2.18 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.73

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 4 6 2 2 1 2 57 5.56 Watson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.03 Strickland 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 9.00 Cishek, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.70 Claudio, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.30 Mayers, H, 7 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 19 4.50 R.Iglesias, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Watson 2-0, Cishek 1-0, Mayers 1-0. HBP_Sandoval (Naylor). WP_Hentges. PB_Rivera 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:23. A_9,527 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.