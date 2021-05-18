L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|12
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Luplow cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Ramirez rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Naylor 1b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|a-Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|4
|10
|
|Ward rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.263
|Trout cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Rojas lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Gosselin 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Lagares lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Upton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Cleveland
|101
|001
|010_4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|150
|000
|10x_7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gosselin (4), Lagares (3), Walsh (9). HR_Hernandez (4), off Sandoval; Reyes (10), off Strickland; Ramirez (2), off Mayers; Ohtani (13), off Hentges. RBIs_Hernandez (11), Ramírez (23), Reyes (26), Ramirez (4), Rendon (12), Lagares 2 (3), Ohtani 3 (32), Walsh (30). CS_Luplow (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Rivera); Los Angeles 5 (Walsh 2, Gosselin, Lagares). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Luplow, A.Rosario, Rendon. GIDP_A.Rosario.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Gosselin, Walsh).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hentges, L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|1
|54
|6.46
|Stephan
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|4.50
|Sandlin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|3.24
|Quantrill
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.18
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.73
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|57
|5.56
|Watson, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.03
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
|Cishek, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.70
|Claudio, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.30
|Mayers, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|4.50
|R.Iglesias, S, 7-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Watson 2-0, Cishek 1-0, Mayers 1-0. HBP_Sandoval (Naylor). WP_Hentges. PB_Rivera 2(2).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:23. A_9,527 (45,517).
