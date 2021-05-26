L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lagares cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gallo rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|102
|050
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|500
|040
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Holt (3), Calhoun (6), Ward (3), Rendon (3), Rojas (12). 3B_Solak (2). HR_García (16), Lowe (8), Gallo (8), Upton (10), Ward (4). SB_Rojas (2). S_Butera (3).
|Texas
|Dunning L,2-4
|4
|
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Benjamin
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Canning W,4-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Watson
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Mayers H,8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias S,8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dunning pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Canning.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:14. A_8,547 (45,517).
