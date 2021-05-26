L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 33 9 12 9 Calhoun lf 4 0 2 2 Upton lf 5 1 1 1 Solak 2b 5 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 2 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 1 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 García cf 5 1 1 1 Lagares cf 4 2 2 1 Gallo rf 5 1 1 2 Rojas 2b 4 2 2 1 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 3 5 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Butera c 3 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 1 1 1 Fletcher ss 3 0 1 0 Heim c 3 0 1 0 J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 102 050 — 8 Los Angeles 500 040 00x — 9

DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Holt (3), Calhoun (6), Ward (3), Rendon (3), Rojas (12). 3B_Solak (2). HR_García (16), Lowe (8), Gallo (8), Upton (10), Ward (4). SB_Rojas (2). S_Butera (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Dunning L,2-4 4 7 7 7 3 4 Benjamin 3 4 2 2 0 4 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Canning W,4-3 6 4 3 3 2 7 Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 2 Watson 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Mayers H,8 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 R.Iglesias S,8-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Dunning pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:14. A_8,547 (45,517).

