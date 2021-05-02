Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 12:23 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 16 18 16 4 3
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Seager ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .257
Ríos 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .085
Turner 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .337
Neuse 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Smith c 6 2 2 0 0 0 .243
C.Taylor cf 3 5 3 0 1 0 .274
Beaty 1b-rf 6 3 4 7 0 1 .357
Pollock lf 6 2 3 8 0 1 .265
Lux 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .190
J.Urías p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Kickham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 12
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
a-Vogelbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167
T.Taylor lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
García rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .222
Hiura 1b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .152
L.Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Weigel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Maile ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .154
Nottingham c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .500
Bettinger p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Zimmermann p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McKinney lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Los Angeles 540 203 020_16 18 0
Milwaukee 001 000 030_4 9 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 3rd. b-singled for Weigel in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Smith (6), Pollock (4), McKinney (2). HR_Pollock (3), off Bettinger; Beaty (1), off Bettinger; Pollock (4), off Zimmermann; Nottingham (1), off J.Urías; Nottingham (2), off Kickham. RBIs_Beaty 7 (11), Pollock 8 (15), Lux (7), Nottingham 3 (3), García (12). S_J.Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Ríos, Pollock); Milwaukee 2 (Bradley Jr., McKinney). RISP_Los Angeles 9 for 18; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lux, Hiura, T.Taylor. GIDP_Hiura, García.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Barnes, Ríos).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Urías, W, 4-0 7 4 1 1 0 10 90 2.87
Kickham 2 5 3 3 1 2 45 13.50
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bettinger, L, 0-1 4 11 11 11 2 0 89 24.75
Zimmermann 3 2-3 5 5 5 2 0 56 12.27
Weigel 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 35 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Weigel 2-0. HBP_Bettinger (C.Taylor), Zimmermann (C.Taylor), Weigel (Barnes), Kickham (L.Urías). WP_Bettinger. PB_Nottingham (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_12,130 (41,900).

