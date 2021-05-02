L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|16
|18
|16
|4
|3
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Seager ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Ríos 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.085
|Turner 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Neuse 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Smith c
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|C.Taylor cf
|3
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Beaty 1b-rf
|6
|3
|4
|7
|0
|1
|.357
|Pollock lf
|6
|2
|3
|8
|0
|1
|.265
|Lux 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|J.Urías p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Kickham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|12
|
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|a-Vogelbach ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|T.Taylor lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Hiura 1b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|L.Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Weigel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Maile ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reyes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Nottingham c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.500
|Bettinger p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Zimmermann p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McKinney lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Los Angeles
|540
|203
|020_16
|18
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|030_4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Wong in the 3rd. b-singled for Weigel in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Smith (6), Pollock (4), McKinney (2). HR_Pollock (3), off Bettinger; Beaty (1), off Bettinger; Pollock (4), off Zimmermann; Nottingham (1), off J.Urías; Nottingham (2), off Kickham. RBIs_Beaty 7 (11), Pollock 8 (15), Lux (7), Nottingham 3 (3), García (12). S_J.Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Ríos, Pollock); Milwaukee 2 (Bradley Jr., McKinney). RISP_Los Angeles 9 for 18; Milwaukee 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lux, Hiura, T.Taylor. GIDP_Hiura, García.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Barnes, Ríos).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Urías, W, 4-0
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|90
|2.87
|Kickham
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|45
|13.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettinger, L, 0-1
|4
|
|11
|11
|11
|2
|0
|89
|24.75
|Zimmermann
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|56
|12.27
|Weigel
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Weigel 2-0. HBP_Bettinger (C.Taylor), Zimmermann (C.Taylor), Weigel (Barnes), Kickham (L.Urías). WP_Bettinger. PB_Nottingham (1).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:11. A_12,130 (41,900).
