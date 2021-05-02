L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 16 18 16 4 3 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Seager ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .257 Ríos 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .085 Turner 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .337 Neuse 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Smith c 6 2 2 0 0 0 .243 C.Taylor cf 3 5 3 0 1 0 .274 Beaty 1b-rf 6 3 4 7 0 1 .357 Pollock lf 6 2 3 8 0 1 .265 Lux 2b-ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .190 J.Urías p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Kickham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 1 12 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296 a-Vogelbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167 T.Taylor lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 García rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .222 Hiura 1b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .152 L.Urías ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Weigel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Maile ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Reyes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .154 Nottingham c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .500 Bettinger p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Zimmermann p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 McKinney lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .242

Los Angeles 540 203 020_16 18 0 Milwaukee 001 000 030_4 9 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 3rd. b-singled for Weigel in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Smith (6), Pollock (4), McKinney (2). HR_Pollock (3), off Bettinger; Beaty (1), off Bettinger; Pollock (4), off Zimmermann; Nottingham (1), off J.Urías; Nottingham (2), off Kickham. RBIs_Beaty 7 (11), Pollock 8 (15), Lux (7), Nottingham 3 (3), García (12). S_J.Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Ríos, Pollock); Milwaukee 2 (Bradley Jr., McKinney). RISP_Los Angeles 9 for 18; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lux, Hiura, T.Taylor. GIDP_Hiura, García.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Barnes, Ríos).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Urías, W, 4-0 7 4 1 1 0 10 90 2.87 Kickham 2 5 3 3 1 2 45 13.50

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bettinger, L, 0-1 4 11 11 11 2 0 89 24.75 Zimmermann 3 2-3 5 5 5 2 0 56 12.27 Weigel 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 35 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Weigel 2-0. HBP_Bettinger (C.Taylor), Zimmermann (C.Taylor), Weigel (Barnes), Kickham (L.Urías). WP_Bettinger. PB_Nottingham (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_12,130 (41,900).

