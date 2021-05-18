L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|6
|7
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Rojas rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Locastro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-An.Young ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|7
|10
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Taylor 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|W.Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Neuse lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.178
|b-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Raley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Peters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|01x_3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Mantiply in the 8th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Lux (3), W.Smith (9). HR_W.Smith (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Escobar (28), W.Smith (14), Pujols (1), Lux (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Locastro, Leyba); Los Angeles 4 (W.Smith, Buehler, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_An.Young.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 4-3
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|80
|4.15
|C.Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|3.71
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|4.71
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 2-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|98
|2.98
|González, H, 11
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|1.98
|Jansen, S, 8-10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.53
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. IBB_off C.Smith (Peters), off Clarke (Peters).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:05. A_14,088 (56,000).
