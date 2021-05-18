L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 6 7 P.Smith 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .264 Rojas rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .133 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-An.Young ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .350

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 7 10 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Taylor 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288 W.Smith c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .255 Neuse lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .178 b-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Raley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Lux ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .243 Peters cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .167 Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .056 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Arizona 000 000 010_1 4 0 Los Angeles 011 000 01x_3 5 0

a-flied out for Mantiply in the 8th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Lux (3), W.Smith (9). HR_W.Smith (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Escobar (28), W.Smith (14), Pujols (1), Lux (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Locastro, Leyba); Los Angeles 4 (W.Smith, Buehler, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_An.Young.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 4-3 4 2 2 2 4 5 80 4.15 C.Smith 2 1 0 0 2 2 33 3.71 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 15 4.71

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 2-0 7 1 0 0 4 7 98 2.98 González, H, 11 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 1.98 Jansen, S, 8-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. IBB_off C.Smith (Peters), off Clarke (Peters).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:05. A_14,088 (56,000).

