L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 1:31 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 6 7
P.Smith 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .264
Rojas rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .133
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-An.Young ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 3 7 10
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Taylor 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288
W.Smith c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .255
Neuse lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .178
b-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Raley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Lux ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .243
Peters cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .167
Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .056
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arizona 000 000 010_1 4 0
Los Angeles 011 000 01x_3 5 0

a-flied out for Mantiply in the 8th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Lux (3), W.Smith (9). HR_W.Smith (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Escobar (28), W.Smith (14), Pujols (1), Lux (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Locastro, Leyba); Los Angeles 4 (W.Smith, Buehler, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_An.Young.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 4-3 4 2 2 2 4 5 80 4.15
C.Smith 2 1 0 0 2 2 33 3.71
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 15 4.71
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 2-0 7 1 0 0 4 7 98 2.98
González, H, 11 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 1.98
Jansen, S, 8-10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 2-0. IBB_off C.Smith (Peters), off Clarke (Peters).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:05. A_14,088 (56,000).

