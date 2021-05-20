Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:26 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 2 2 2 11
P.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Locastro cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .217
An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Peacock p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 3 3 7
Betts cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Muncy 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .263
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Tsutsugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Taylor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .288
Lux ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283
b-Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
1-Peters pr-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
a-Raley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-W.Smith ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .264
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona 000 200 000_2 2 2
Los Angeles 000 100 30x_4 7 0

a-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. b-singled for Beaty in the 7th. c-sacrificed for J.Kelly in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Crichton in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.

E_P.Smith (1), Rojas (4). LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (6), Muncy (4), Betts (14). HR_Escobar (10), off Kershaw. RBIs_Escobar 2 (30), Tsutsugo (1), W.Smith (16), Betts (16). SB_Muncy (1). CS_Peralta (1). SF_W.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (P.Smith, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Tsutsugo, Barnes). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vogt, P.Smith. GIDP_Beaty, Turner.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, P.Smith; Escobar, An.Young, P.Smith).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peacock 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 85 4.91
Clarke, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 12 4.98
Mantiply, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 7.71
Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.54
C.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.58
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 6 2 2 2 1 8 83 3.18
J.Kelly, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.82
González, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.84
Jansen, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Mantiply 1-1, Crichton 3-0. HBP_Kershaw (Locastro), Mantiply (Muncy). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:56. A_15,586 (56,000).

