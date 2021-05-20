L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 2 2 2 11 P.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Locastro cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .217 An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Peacock p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Marte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 3 3 7 Betts cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259 Muncy 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Tsutsugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Taylor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .288 Lux ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254 Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 b-Pujols ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 1-Peters pr-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-Raley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-W.Smith ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .264 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Arizona 000 200 000_2 2 2 Los Angeles 000 100 30x_4 7 0

a-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. b-singled for Beaty in the 7th. c-sacrificed for J.Kelly in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Crichton in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.

E_P.Smith (1), Rojas (4). LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (6), Muncy (4), Betts (14). HR_Escobar (10), off Kershaw. RBIs_Escobar 2 (30), Tsutsugo (1), W.Smith (16), Betts (16). SB_Muncy (1). CS_Peralta (1). SF_W.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (P.Smith, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Tsutsugo, Barnes). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vogt, P.Smith. GIDP_Beaty, Turner.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, P.Smith; Escobar, An.Young, P.Smith).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 85 4.91 Clarke, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 12 4.98 Mantiply, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 7.71 Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.54 C.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.58

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 6 2 2 2 1 8 83 3.18 J.Kelly, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.82 González, H, 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.84 Jansen, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Mantiply 1-1, Crichton 3-0. HBP_Kershaw (Locastro), Mantiply (Muncy). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:56. A_15,586 (56,000).

