L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11
|
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Locastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Peacock p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Betts cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Lux ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|b-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Peters pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Raley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-W.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000_2
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|30x_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. b-singled for Beaty in the 7th. c-sacrificed for J.Kelly in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Crichton in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.
E_P.Smith (1), Rojas (4). LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (6), Muncy (4), Betts (14). HR_Escobar (10), off Kershaw. RBIs_Escobar 2 (30), Tsutsugo (1), W.Smith (16), Betts (16). SB_Muncy (1). CS_Peralta (1). SF_W.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (P.Smith, Locastro); Los Angeles 3 (Tsutsugo, Barnes). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vogt, P.Smith. GIDP_Beaty, Turner.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, P.Smith; Escobar, An.Young, P.Smith).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peacock
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|85
|4.91
|Clarke, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4.98
|Mantiply, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|7.71
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.54
|C.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.58
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|83
|3.18
|J.Kelly, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.82
|González, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.84
|Jansen, S, 9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.45
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Mantiply 1-1, Crichton 3-0. HBP_Kershaw (Locastro), Mantiply (Muncy). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:56. A_15,586 (56,000).
