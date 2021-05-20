L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Locastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peacock p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|30x
|—
|4
E_P.Smith (1), Rojas (4). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (6), Muncy (4), Betts (14). HR_Escobar (10). SB_Muncy (1). SF_W.Smith (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peacock
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Clarke H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mantiply L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|J.Kelly W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|González H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen S,9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Kershaw (Locastro), Mantiply (Muncy). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:56. A_15,586 (56,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments