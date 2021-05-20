Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:28 am
< a min read
      
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 2 2 Totals 30 4 7 3
P.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 Betts cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Locastro cf 3 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 2 0
Rojas rf 3 1 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 Tsutsugo lf 4 0 1 1
An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 3 1 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Lux ss 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Beaty rf 2 0 0 0
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 1 0
Peacock p 2 0 0 0 Peters pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Raley ph 1 0 1 0
Marte ph 1 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith ph 0 0 0 1
González p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 200 000 2
Los Angeles 000 100 30x 4

E_P.Smith (1), Rojas (4). DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (6), Muncy (4), Betts (14). HR_Escobar (10). SB_Muncy (1). SF_W.Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Peacock 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 4
Clarke H,3 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Mantiply L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
C.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw 6 2 2 2 1 8
J.Kelly W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
González H,12 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Kershaw (Locastro), Mantiply (Muncy). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:56. A_15,586 (56,000).

Sports News

