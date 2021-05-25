L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|7
|8
|9
|8
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.253
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|W.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Taylor cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Peters cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Lux ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Beaty lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|0
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.310
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Los Angeles
|000
|202
|131_9
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|101_2
|6
|0
E_Lux (2), Taylor (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 4. 2B_Tucker (7). HR_Turner (8), off Greinke; Bregman (6), off Kershaw. RBIs_Turner 2 (25), Taylor 2 (23), Beaty (21), Barnes (11), Betts (17), Lux (23), Bregman (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Turner 2, Beaty); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Tucker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Houston 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve. GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 7-3
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|81
|2.94
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11.57
|Bickford
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 4-2
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|88
|3.97
|J.Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|6.28
|Paredes
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|31
|8.31
|Emanuel
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2.55
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|39
|6.35
Emanuel pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0, Emanuel 3-1, Scrubb 3-2. HBP_Paredes (Taylor). WP_J.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_34,443 (41,168).
