L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 11:54 pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 7 8 9 8
Betts rf 3 1 0 1 2 1 .253
Turner 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .271
Muncy 2b-1b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .286
W.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .278
Taylor cf-2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .285
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Peters cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Lux ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .261
Beaty lf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .274
Barnes c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .243
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 1 0 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .319
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .310
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
McCormick lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .164
Los Angeles 000 202 131_9 7 2
Houston 000 000 101_2 6 0

E_Lux (2), Taylor (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 4. 2B_Tucker (7). HR_Turner (8), off Greinke; Bregman (6), off Kershaw. RBIs_Turner 2 (25), Taylor 2 (23), Beaty (21), Barnes (11), Betts (17), Lux (23), Bregman (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Pujols, Turner 2, Beaty); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Tucker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Houston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 7-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 6 81 2.94
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 11.57
Bickford 1 2 1 0 0 2 30 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 4-2 6 3 4 4 3 5 88 3.97
J.Smith 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 29 6.28
Paredes 1 1 3 3 1 1 31 8.31
Emanuel 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 2.55
Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 1 39 6.35

Emanuel pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0, Emanuel 3-1, Scrubb 3-2. HBP_Paredes (Taylor). WP_J.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_34,443 (41,168).

