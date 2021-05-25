Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 11:56 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 9 7 8 Totals 33 2 6 1
Betts rf 3 1 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Turner 3b 5 2 2 2 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0
Muncy 2b-1b 3 2 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
W.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf-2b 4 1 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Peters cf 0 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 0 0 0
Lux ss 4 2 1 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Beaty lf 4 0 0 1 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Barnes c 3 0 1 1
Los Angeles 000 202 131 9
Houston 000 000 101 2

E_Lux (2), Taylor (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 4. 2B_Tucker (7). HR_Turner (8), Bregman (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,7-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 6
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford 1 2 1 0 0 2
Houston
Greinke L,4-2 6 3 4 4 3 5
J.Smith 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Paredes 1 1 3 3 1 1
Emanuel 0 0 0 0 1 0
Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 1

Paredes pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Emanuel pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Paredes (Taylor). WP_J.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_34,443 (41,168).

