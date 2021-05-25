L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 9 7 8 Totals 33 2 6 1 Betts rf 3 1 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 5 2 2 2 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 Muncy 2b-1b 3 2 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 W.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf-2b 4 1 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Peters cf 0 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 0 0 0 Lux ss 4 2 1 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Beaty lf 4 0 0 1 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Barnes c 3 0 1 1

Los Angeles 000 202 131 — 9 Houston 000 000 101 — 2

E_Lux (2), Taylor (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 4. 2B_Tucker (7). HR_Turner (8), Bregman (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw W,7-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 6 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bickford 1 2 1 0 0 2

Houston Greinke L,4-2 6 3 4 4 3 5 J.Smith 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Paredes 1 1 3 3 1 1 Emanuel 0 0 0 0 1 0 Scrubb 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 1

Paredes pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Emanuel pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Paredes (Taylor). WP_J.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_34,443 (41,168).

