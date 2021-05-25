L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|7
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|202
|131
|—
|9
|Houston
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
E_Lux (2), Taylor (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 4. 2B_Tucker (7). HR_Turner (8), Bregman (6).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,7-3
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Kelly
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke L,4-2
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|J.Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Paredes
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Emanuel
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
Paredes pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Emanuel pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Paredes (Taylor). WP_J.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_34,443 (41,168).
Comments