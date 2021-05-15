Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 1:43 am
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 2 14
Rojas ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .292
f-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Cooper rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .204
Duvall lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .222
Anderson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .206
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240
Sierra cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Poteet ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-León ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .204
2-Brinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Berti cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 12 8 3 6
Betts rf-cf-rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Seager ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .267
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .311
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .243
Taylor cf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .287
Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Pollock lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .277
1-Beaty pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .304
c-Peters ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Barnes c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .218
Kershaw p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .308
b-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Raley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 004 010 010_6 8 1
Los Angeles 080 000 10x_9 12 0

a-lined out for Curtiss in the 6th. b-flied out for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Beaty in the 7th. d-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Detwiler in the 8th. f-pinch hit for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Pollock in the 2nd. 2-ran for León in the 8th.

E_Detwiler (1). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rojas (12), Cooper (4), Lux (2), Barnes (2), Betts (12). HR_Duvall (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Cooper 2 (12), Duvall 3 (25), León (2), Pollock (17), Barnes (7), Kershaw (2), Betts (12), Seager (22), Muncy 3 (22). SB_Betts (5). S_Pop.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Berti); Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Taylor, Raley). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Los Angeles 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Seager, Lux.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 1-3 1 1-3 7 8 8 2 3 55 4.06
Pop 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.61
Curtiss 2 2 0 0 0 1 32 2.33
Cimber 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 2.95
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.57
Bender 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 6-3 6 6 5 5 1 11 105 3.20
Treinen, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.20
Santana 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 7.71
González, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.38
Jansen, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.65

Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 3-1, González 3-1. HBP_Kershaw (Rojas), González (León).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:18. A_15,915 (56,000).

Comments

