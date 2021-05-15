L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 2 14 Rojas ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .292 f-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Cooper rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .204 Duvall lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .222 Anderson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .206 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .158 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .240 Sierra cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Poteet ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-León ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .204 2-Brinson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Berti cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 12 8 3 6 Betts rf-cf-rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Seager ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .267 Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .311 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .243 Taylor cf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .287 Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Pollock lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .277 1-Beaty pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .304 c-Peters ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Barnes c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .218 Kershaw p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .308 b-Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Raley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami 004 010 010_6 8 1 Los Angeles 080 000 10x_9 12 0

a-lined out for Curtiss in the 6th. b-flied out for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Beaty in the 7th. d-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Detwiler in the 8th. f-pinch hit for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Pollock in the 2nd. 2-ran for León in the 8th.

E_Detwiler (1). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rojas (12), Cooper (4), Lux (2), Barnes (2), Betts (12). HR_Duvall (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Cooper 2 (12), Duvall 3 (25), León (2), Pollock (17), Barnes (7), Kershaw (2), Betts (12), Seager (22), Muncy 3 (22). SB_Betts (5). S_Pop.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Berti); Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Taylor, Raley). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Los Angeles 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Seager, Lux.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 1-3 1 1-3 7 8 8 2 3 55 4.06 Pop 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.61 Curtiss 2 2 0 0 0 1 32 2.33 Cimber 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 2.95 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.57 Bender 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 6-3 6 6 5 5 1 11 105 3.20 Treinen, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.20 Santana 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 7.71 González, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.38 Jansen, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.65

Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 3-1, González 3-1. HBP_Kershaw (Rojas), González (León).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:18. A_15,915 (56,000).

