L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|14
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|f-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Cooper rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.204
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Sierra cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Poteet ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-León ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|2-Brinson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Berti cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|8
|3
|6
|
|Betts rf-cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.243
|Taylor cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Pollock lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|1-Beaty pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|c-Peters ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Kershaw p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|b-Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|004
|010
|010_6
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|080
|000
|10x_9
|12
|0
a-lined out for Curtiss in the 6th. b-flied out for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Beaty in the 7th. d-grounded out for Treinen in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Detwiler in the 8th. f-pinch hit for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Pollock in the 2nd. 2-ran for León in the 8th.
E_Detwiler (1). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rojas (12), Cooper (4), Lux (2), Barnes (2), Betts (12). HR_Duvall (7), off Kershaw; Muncy (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Cooper 2 (12), Duvall 3 (25), León (2), Pollock (17), Barnes (7), Kershaw (2), Betts (12), Seager (22), Muncy 3 (22). SB_Betts (5). S_Pop.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Berti); Los Angeles 4 (Muncy, Taylor, Raley). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Los Angeles 7 for 16.
Runners moved up_Seager, Lux.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-3
|1
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|3
|55
|4.06
|Pop
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.61
|Curtiss
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|2.33
|Cimber
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.95
|Detwiler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.57
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-3
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|11
|105
|3.20
|Treinen, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.20
|Santana
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|7.71
|González, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.38
|Jansen, S, 7-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.65
Inherited runners-scored_Detwiler 3-1, González 3-1. HBP_Kershaw (Rojas), González (León).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:18. A_15,915 (56,000).
