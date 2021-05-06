Trending:
LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles FC (1-0-2) vs. LA Galaxy (2-1-0)

Carson, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +231, Los Angeles FC +105, Draw +269; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles averaged 1.2 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road in the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Sebastian Lletget.

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Tristan Blackmon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

