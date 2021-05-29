Trending:
LA Galaxy use own goal to down San Jose 1-0

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 9:54 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes’ Tanner Beason’s own goal late in the match was the only score of the game in LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win on Saturday.

Samuel Grandsir was working down the right side, shed a defender and appeared to center in front of the goal mouth that ricocheted off Beason’s left foot and into the net at the 70th minute.

Eight minutes later, Galaxy (5-2-0) keeper Jonathan Bond thwarted Andrés Ríos with a sliding save to preserve the lead.

San Jose’s (3-5-0) offensive woes continue as the Earthquakes now have been shutout in three of their last four contests in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

