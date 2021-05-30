Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 78

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (78)

Breland 2-7 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 3-11 2-2 8, McCowan 6-10 3-3 15, K.Mitchell 3-14 4-4 10, Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Lavender 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Gondrezick 3-4 0-0 8, Vivians 6-14 2-2 17. Totals 31-80 11-11 78.

LAS VEGAS (101)

A.Wilson 4-8 7-8 15, Gray 3-8 1-2 7, Cambage 5-7 3-5 13, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Young 6-11 0-0 12, Hamby 10-13 1-2 22, Holmes 3-4 0-0 8, Park 1-3 6-6 8, Slocum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 18-23 101.

Indiana 15 14 17 32 78
Las Vegas 32 16 24 29 101

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-23 (Vivians 3-9, Gondrezick 2-2, Allen 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-3, K.Mitchell 0-6), Las Vegas 7-14 (Williams 4-5, Holmes 2-2, Hamby 1-2, Slocum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (McCowan 9), Las Vegas 36 (Cambage 13). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allen, Breland 4), Las Vegas 22 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Las Vegas 13. A_1,981 (12,000)

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor