Las Vegas 101, Indiana 78

INDIANA (78)
Breland 2-7 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 3-11 2-2 8, McCowan 6-10 3-3 15, K.Mitchell 3-14 4-4 10, Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, Cox 2-3 0-0 4, Lavender 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 2-6 0-0 4, Gondrezick 3-4 0-0 8, Vivians 6-14 2-2 17. Totals 31-80 11-11 78.
LAS VEGAS (101)
A.Wilson 4-8 7-8 15, Gray 3-8 1-2 7, Cambage 5-7 3-5 13, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Young 6-11 0-0 12, Hamby 10-13 1-2 22, Holmes 3-4 0-0 8, Park 1-3 6-6 8, Slocum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 18-23 101.
|Indiana
|15
|14
|17
|32
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|32
|16
|24
|29
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-23 (Vivians 3-9, Gondrezick 2-2, Allen 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-3, K.Mitchell 0-6), Las Vegas 7-14 (Williams 4-5, Holmes 2-2, Hamby 1-2, Slocum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (McCowan 9), Las Vegas 36 (Cambage 13). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allen, Breland 4), Las Vegas 22 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Las Vegas 13. A_1,981 (12,000)
