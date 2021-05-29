Las Vegas 113, Indiana 77

INDIANA (77)
Breland 3-6 0-1 6, T.Mitchell 6-11 3-4 17, McCowan 3-5 7-8 13, K.Mitchell 4-16 5-5 13, Robinson 3-4 2-2 8, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, Lavender 3-9 0-0 6, Allen 0-1 2-2 2, Gondrezick 0-2 0-0 0, Vivians 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 26-66 21-24 77.
LAS VEGAS (113)
Gray 7-12 2-4 19, Williams 5-11 4-5 18, Cambage 4-7 4-6 12, A.Wilson 9-13 5-6 23, Young 3-7 4-4 10, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Hamby 7-11 11-14 25, Park 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-69 30-39 113.
|Indiana
|13
|34
|11
|19
|—
|77
|Las Vegas
|30
|29
|28
|26
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-16 (T.Mitchell 2-2, Vivians 2-7, K.Mitchell 0-5), Las Vegas 7-15 (Williams 4-8, Gray 3-5). Fouled Out_Indiana 1 (Breland), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (McCowan 10), Las Vegas 32 (Cambage 7). Assists_Indiana 15 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 4), Las Vegas 23 (Gray 12). Total Fouls_Indiana 28, Las Vegas 16.
