On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Las Vegas 113, Indiana 77

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      

INDIANA (77)

Breland 3-6 0-1 6, T.Mitchell 6-11 3-4 17, McCowan 3-5 7-8 13, K.Mitchell 4-16 5-5 13, Robinson 3-4 2-2 8, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, Lavender 3-9 0-0 6, Allen 0-1 2-2 2, Gondrezick 0-2 0-0 0, Vivians 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 26-66 21-24 77.

LAS VEGAS (113)

Gray 7-12 2-4 19, Williams 5-11 4-5 18, Cambage 4-7 4-6 12, A.Wilson 9-13 5-6 23, Young 3-7 4-4 10, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Hamby 7-11 11-14 25, Park 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-69 30-39 113.

Indiana 13 34 11 19 77
Las Vegas 30 29 28 26 113

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-16 (T.Mitchell 2-2, Vivians 2-7, K.Mitchell 0-5), Las Vegas 7-15 (Williams 4-8, Gray 3-5). Fouled Out_Indiana 1 (Breland), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (McCowan 10), Las Vegas 32 (Cambage 7). Assists_Indiana 15 (K.Mitchell, Robinson 4), Las Vegas 23 (Gray 12). Total Fouls_Indiana 28, Las Vegas 16.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor