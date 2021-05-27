Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 79

LAS VEGAS (85)
Williams 2-9 3-3 9, Wilson 7-14 2-2 16, Cambage 4-11 2-3 10, Gray 7-19 0-0 15, Young 10-15 7-7 27, Hamby 2-3 1-2 5, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Slocum 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 33-75 15-17 85.
PHOENIX (79)
Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 3-10 0-0 7, Griner 12-16 3-3 27, Diggins-Smith 5-14 4-4 16, Nurse 2-5 2-2 7, Vaughn 4-9 0-0 8, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 5-10 1-1 12. Totals 32-69 10-10 79.
|Las Vegas
|20
|25
|22
|18
|—
|85
|Phoenix
|20
|24
|21
|14
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-16 (Williams 2-8, Slocum 1-3, Gray 1-4), Phoenix 5-17 (Diggins-Smith 2-4, Nurse 1-3, Peddy 1-4, Walker 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 36 (Wilson 9), Phoenix 33 (Griner 11). Assists_Las Vegas 19 (Gray 9), Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 9, Phoenix 14. A_4,082 (18,422)
