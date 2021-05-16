On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

By TALES AZZONI
May 16, 2021 2:37 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez scored an 88th-minute winner as Atlético Madrid rallied to beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday and move one win away from claiming its first Spanish league title since 2014.

Atlético enters the final round two points in front of Real Madrid, which stayed in contention by winning 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao. Madrid has a better head-to-head tiebreaker against its city rival.

Barcelona dropped out of contention for the title after losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home.

After Osasuna took the lead with a goal by Ante Budimir in the 75th minute, Atlético rallied with a goal by Renan Lodi in the 82nd and Suárez’s winner from near the penalty spot in the final minutes of the game.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Atlético’s last match is against relegation-threatened Valladolid, while Madrid hosts seventh-place Villarreal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration