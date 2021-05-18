LeMahieu season-high 3 RBIs for Yankees in 7-4 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DJ LeMahieu had a season-high three RBIs, including the tiebreaking, two-run double in New York’s big inning, and the Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night.

LeMahieu went the opposite way for his double down the right-field line to cap a five-run fourth that put the Yankees up 5-3. That was the first multi-RBI hit this season for LeMahieu, who added a sacrifice fly to deep center in the sixth.

Rougned Odor went 2 for 5 with two strikeouts against his former team in his return to the Yankees lineup after missing 12 games because of a sprained left knee. Odor, who played his first seven big league seasons for the Rangers, was designated for assignment at the end of spring training and then traded to New York. Texas is paying the bulk of the $27 million left on the second baseman’s six-year contract that goes through next season.

Nick Solak, now the Rangers second baseman, had a solo homer after an earlier RBI single for the first Texas run.

Wandy Peralta (3-1) worked a scoreless inning. He took over for Yankees starter Jameson Taillon after Solak’s eighth homer of the season with two outs in the fifth got Texas within 5-4.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 10th save in as many chances, the best season-opening stretch in the big left-hander’s 12 big league season. He struck out the side and has 34 strikeouts while allowing only one unearned run in his 16 appearances.

Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed five hits and a walk in a seven-batter stretch in the fourth, and the bases were loaded when LeMahieu greeted reliever Kolby Allard with the two-run double. Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez both had RBI doubles in the frame before Miguel Andújar’s run-scoring single tied the game 3-3.

Adolis García had a two-run single that put Texas up 3-0 in the third. The rookie center fielder has 30 RBIs in his 34 games.

Odor had a single in his first at-bat in the second, then in the bottom of that frame had a nifty stop up the middle and a toss to shortstop Urshela to ignite an inning-ending double play. Odor doubled in the fifth, then in the eighth was stationed in shallow right field when he snapped former teammate Joey Gallo’s hard liner for an out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Gary Sánchez, who was catching after being the DH in the series opener, left the game in the sixth inning because of cramping in his left hamstring. … SS Gleyber Torres could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The fully vaccinated shortstop was cleared by MLB’s joint committee to return. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared to return if they test negative twice. … Manager Aaron Boone said LHP Zach Britton’s left elbow “checked out well” and was structurally sound when he saw a doctor. Britton felt soreness after throwing Saturday. Boone said he could start playing catch again Wednesday or Thursday.

UP NEXT

Corey Kluber takes the mound at the Rangers’ new retractable roof stadium for the second time, this time starting for the Yankees against Texas. Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA) threw only one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder in his only start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. That scoreless inning cost the Rangers $18.5 million. Texas will likely use an opener before South Korean lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang makes his fifth MLB appearance.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.