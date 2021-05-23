Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Liberty overcome 22 turnovers to beat Sky 93-85

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Sunday.

Ionescu was 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen scored 13 points, Natasha Howard had 12, Sami Whitcomb added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere 10 for the Liberty (4-1).

Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

SUN 72, ACES 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute, and Connecticut beat Las Vegas to improve to 5-0.

The Sun matched their best start since 2018 and stayed alone atop the WNBA standings. Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones added 19 points each.

Riquna Wilson had 14 points for Las Vegas (2-2).

FEVER 89, MYSTICS 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and Indiana beat Washington for its first victory of the season.

Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-4)

Tina Charles scored 31 points for Washington (1-3).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds