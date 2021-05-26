On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Liberty’s Howard sprains MCL in left knee

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 2:44 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard will miss at least four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in her left knee, the team said Wednesday.

Howard, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season while playing in just two games, injured the knee in the fourth quarter of the Liberty’s 88-81 win over the Dallas Wings on Monday.

She joined the team late after completing her overseas season in Italy. Howard had 12 points and seven rebounds in her season debut on Sunday.

Howard was acquired by New York before the season in a three-team deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to Dallas. She had started 89 of 90 games while playing with Seattle the past three seasons. She helped the Storm win WNBA championships in 2018 and last year.

The 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year also won a title as a reserve with Minnesota in 2017.

New York has won five of its first six games and is off to the franchise’s best start since 2007.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

