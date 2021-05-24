Trending:
Lillard hits 8 3-pointers, ties NBA playoff record for half

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 11:50 pm
DENVER (AP) — Damian Lillard hit eight 3-pointers, including one from nearly half-court, to tie an NBA playoff record for most in a half.

Lillard was 8 of 11 from long range against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday night on his way to a 32-point first-half. His eight 3s matched the mark held by Toronto’s Vince Carter, who hit that many in the first half against Philadelphia on May 11, 2001.

Led by Lillard, Portland is putting on another stellar 3-point display and finished 12 of 18 for the half. The Blazers hit 19 3-pointers in Game 1, which was a franchise-best for a playoff game.

Lillard’s most remarkable shot was when he drained a shot while standing on the Nuggets’ logo near half-court. It was listed as a 37-footer on the play list.

The playoff record for 3-pointers in a game is 11 by Golden State’s Klay Thompson at Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016.

Lillard had 10 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on April 23, 2019.

Denver held a 73-61 lead at halftime.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

