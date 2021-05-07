Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lions sign Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow through 2026 season

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 12:42 pm
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season.

The team announced the deal Friday, investing in one of the franchise’s building blocks under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year contract option on Ragnow’s contract last month and made it clear that working out a long-term deal with him was a priority.

Detroit drafted him No. 20 overall out of Arkansas in 2018. Ragnow has started all 45 games he’s appeared in over three seasons.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg