Lions sign tight end Darren Fells, joining T.J. Hockenson

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 6:01 pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells.

Detroit made the move Wednesday, giving the team a veteran at the position it can put on the field with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The 35-year-old Fells has 123 career catches with 1,483 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. The previous two years in Houston, he had a combined 55 catches for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fells has started 76 games — including 13 with the Lions in 2017 — and played in 102 games with Arizona, Detroit, Cleveland and the Texans. He was a rebounding standout at UC Irvine and played basketball in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Finland and France before playing in the NFL.

