Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Littlejim, Torres stymie TCU in 5-2 Kansas State win

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kamron Willman had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and No. 7-seed Kansas State defeated second-seeded TCU 5-2 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (34-22) will again face TCU later today in a winner-take-all game for a spot in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Caleb Littlejim and Eric Torres combined to hold the Horned Frogs (38-17) to just five hits and struck out 13 batters. Torres struck out a career-high eight in earning the win.

Willman hit an 0-2 pitch to left field to score two runs giving Kansas State a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. TCU scored twice in its half of the first before Littlejim and Torres closed the door.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was just the third loss of the season for TCU pitcher Charles King.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor