Longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke announces retirement

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 7:47 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jim Paschke, the Milwaukee Bucks’ television play-by-play announcer for the last 35 years, plans to retire at the end of the season.

Paschke announced his decision during an interview with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Bucks’ Tuesday night game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Paschke’s overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. He has called more than 2,000 Bucks games. He also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.

He was the 2018 recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive for showing teamwork and providing inspiration. Paschke was only the second person to receive that award.

