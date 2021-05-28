Los Angeles 76, Chicago 61

LOS ANGELES (76)
Guirantes 2-7 0-0 5, N.Ogwumike 6-11 1-2 14, C.Ogwumike 1-8 2-2 4, Toliver 1-1 3-3 5, Wheeler 3-6 6-7 13, Coffey 3-5 0-0 9, Zahui B 3-5 0-0 8, Cooper 2-9 1-2 5, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Sykes 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 26-66 15-18 76.
CHICAGO (61)
Copper 5-11 0-0 11, Hebard 5-7 2-2 12, Ndour-Fall 2-6 0-0 5, DeShields 3-7 6-6 14, Vandersloot 1-6 0-0 2, Mack 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-3 0-0 3, Heal 1-3 4-4 6, Watts 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 21-51 13-14 61.
|Los Angeles
|20
|18
|23
|15
|—
|76
|Chicago
|19
|14
|10
|18
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 9-19 (Coffey 3-4, Zahui B 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Sykes 1-3, Cooper 0-3), Chicago 6-19 (DeShields 2-4, Copper 1-3, Ndour-Fall 1-3, Watts 1-4, Heal 0-2, Vandersloot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 30 (N.Ogwumike 9), Chicago 33 (Ndour-Fall 9). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Wheeler 6), Chicago 12 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 18, Chicago 25. A_1,124 (10,387)
