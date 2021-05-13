Trending:
Los Angeles and Austin FC meet in non-conference contest

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Austin FC (2-2-0) vs. LA Galaxy (3-1-0)

Carson, California; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Austin FC meet for a cross-conference contest.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

Austin FC takes the field for the fifth game in franchise history. Austin FC has scored five goals while allowing five through its first four games of MLS play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams (injured), Jalen Neal (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

