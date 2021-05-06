Trending:
Los Angeles takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (17-15, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-16, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (1-3, 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Angels are 6-7 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .398.

The Rays have gone 10-5 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 33 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with seven, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Junior Guerra registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout ranks second on the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is batting .398.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 28 hits and has 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: (elbow), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Diego Castillo: (groin), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

