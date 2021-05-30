Trending:
Los Angeles visits Oakland, looks to build on Cobb’s strong performance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (23-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (31-23, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 7.92 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Alex Cobb. Cobb went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Oakland.

The Athletics are 8-11 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 11-15 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .307.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-0. Alex Cobb notched his third victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Los Angeles. Frankie Montas took his fifth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .547.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .593.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.82 ERA

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (groin).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

