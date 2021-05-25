On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Louisville sets ACC Tournament record with 7 home runs

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 3:34 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Binelas tied an ACC Tournament record with three home runs and No. 7 seed Louisville combined for seven homers in a 15-10 victory over 11th-seeded Clemson on Tuesday.

Louisville (28-21) will play second-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday in another pool-play game. Clemson (24-27) faces the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Louisville set an ACC championship record for home runs by a team — with two apiece from Ben Metzinger and Henry Davis. Binelas finished with six RBIs, Metzinger added four and Davis had two.

Evan Webster (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four hits and three runs in two innings. Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin (2-6) gave up five runs in two innings.

Clemson also hit four home runs. Freshman Caden Grice had two, including his first at-bat, and Adam Hackenberg went 4 for 4 with a homer and 3 RBIs.

The combined 11 home runs set a championship record, breaking previous mark of eight by Georgia Tech (6) and Miami (2) in 2008.

