Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|13
|.000
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
___
Carolina 3, Down East 1
Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4
Fayetteville 12, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 2, Salem 1
Charleston 8, Columbia 5
Myrtle Beach 9, at Augusta 7
No games scheduled
Lynchburg 2, Myrtle Beach 0
Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1
Delmarva 7, Carolina 4
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 5, Down East 1
Fayetteville 9, Augusta 4
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
