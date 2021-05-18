On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 9 4 .692
Carolina (Milwaukee) 8 5 .615 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 7 6 .538 2
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 12 .077 8
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 10 3 .769
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 10 3 .769
Salem (Boston) 7 6 .538 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 13 .000 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 8 5 .615
Columbia (Kansas City) 7 6 .538 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 6 7 .462 2
Augusta (Atlanta) 5 8 .385 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 3, Down East 1

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4

Fayetteville 12, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 2, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Columbia 5

Myrtle Beach 9, at Augusta 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Myrtle Beach 0

Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1

Delmarva 7, Carolina 4

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 5, Down East 1

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 4

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

