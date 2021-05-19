Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|13
|.071
|9
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|14
|.000
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|6
|8
|.429
|2
No games scheduled
Lynchburg 2, Myrtle Beach 0
Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1
Delmarva 7, Carolina 4
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 5, Down East 1
Fayetteville 9, Augusta 4
Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 2
Columbia 8, Kannapolis 2
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 2
Delmarva 11, Carolina 3
Down East 6, Charleston 5
Augusta 7, Fayetteville 3
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
