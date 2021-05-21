Trending:
Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:00 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 11 4 .733
Carolina (Milwaukee) 9 6 .600 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 7 8 .467 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 14 .125
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 11 4 .733
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 11 4 .733
Salem (Boston) 9 7 .562
Fredericksburg (Washington) 1 15 .062 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 9 7 .562
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 8 7 .533 ½
Augusta (Atlanta) 7 8 .467
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 7 8 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 7, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 3, Delmarva 2

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 6, Charleston 4, 10 innings

Augusta 3, Fayetteville 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 6, Columbia 2

Fredericksburg 2, Salem 1

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

