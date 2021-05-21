Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|14
|.125
|9½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|9
|7
|.562
|2½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|1
|15
|.062
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|9
|7
|.562
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
___
Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Columbia 7, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 3, Delmarva 2
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 1
Down East 6, Charleston 4, 10 innings
Augusta 3, Fayetteville 2
Kannapolis 6, Columbia 2
Fredericksburg 2, Salem 1
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments