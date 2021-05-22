Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|14
|.125
|9½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|1
|16
|.059
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
___
Lynchburg 14, Myrtle Beach 13, 13 innings
Kannapolis 6, Columbia 2
Fredericksburg 2, Salem 1
Carolina 14, Delmarva 7
Charleston 7, Down East 2
Fayetteville 11, Augusta 10
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1
Down East 3, Charleston 2
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1
Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4
Delmarva 12, Carolina 8
Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
