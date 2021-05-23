Trending:
Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 13 5 .722
Carolina (Milwaukee) 10 8 .556 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 9 .500 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 16 .111 11
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 13 5 .722
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 5 .722
Salem (Boston) 11 7 .611 2
Fredericksburg (Washington) 1 17 .056 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 11 7 .611
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 9 9 .500 2
Augusta (Atlanta) 8 10 .444 3
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 8 10 .444 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 3, Charleston 2

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4

Delmarva 12, Carolina 8

Sunday’s Games

Columbia 4, Kannapolis 2

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 8

Delmarva 13, Carolina 3

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Lynchburg 3

Down East 4, Charleston 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

